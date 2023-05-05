Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, May 5

We made it through the sketchiness of Thursday’s travel day and have now received our reward: Aces abound on the MLB schedule for Friday, May 5, and there are plenty of streaming options for fantasy baseball too. Read on for our complete starting pitching rankings for the day as well as recommendations on who to add to your team.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, May 5

Pitchers to stream

Bailey Ober, Minnesota Twins — Finally secure in a rotation spot with Kenta Maeda and Tyler Mahle on the shelf for the foreseeable future, Ober’s elite command and solid three-pitch mix allowed him to sail through 5.2 innings against the Kansas City Royals last time out. The Cleveland Guardians present a bit tougher of a challenge, but they’ve struggled against righties all year, and while Ober’s ceiling isn’t particularly high — don’t expect many Ks in this matchup — his floor is.

Josiah Gray, Washington Nationals — One of the centerpieces of the trade that sent Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Gray has started to finally make good on his prospect pedigree. His fastball is still an issue, but if he can avoid giving up long balls off his heater — and early signs are encouraging — that will allow him to work off of his plus slider and curveball. The Arizona Diamondbacks shouldn’t be too tall a task after the righty just blanked the New York Mets over six innings.

Sean Manaea, San Francisco Giants — The numbers haven’t been pretty, but the lefty has been jerked between the rotation and bullpen all year while drawing tough matchups against the Mets and San Diego Padres. His six-inning, one-run, eight-strikeout performance against the Royals back in April is an indication of what he can do against a weaker offense now that his fastball is back up to 92-93, and the Milwaukee Brewers have been scuffling of late.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Friday, May 5.