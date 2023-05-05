 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, May 5

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Friday, May 5th.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw gets set to throw a pitch during a regular season game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers on April 29, 2023 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We made it through the sketchiness of Thursday’s travel day and have now received our reward: Aces abound on the MLB schedule for Friday, May 5, and there are plenty of streaming options for fantasy baseball too. Read on for our complete starting pitching rankings for the day as well as recommendations on who to add to your team.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, May 5

Pitchers to stream

Bailey Ober, Minnesota Twins — Finally secure in a rotation spot with Kenta Maeda and Tyler Mahle on the shelf for the foreseeable future, Ober’s elite command and solid three-pitch mix allowed him to sail through 5.2 innings against the Kansas City Royals last time out. The Cleveland Guardians present a bit tougher of a challenge, but they’ve struggled against righties all year, and while Ober’s ceiling isn’t particularly high — don’t expect many Ks in this matchup — his floor is.

Josiah Gray, Washington Nationals — One of the centerpieces of the trade that sent Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Gray has started to finally make good on his prospect pedigree. His fastball is still an issue, but if he can avoid giving up long balls off his heater — and early signs are encouraging — that will allow him to work off of his plus slider and curveball. The Arizona Diamondbacks shouldn’t be too tall a task after the righty just blanked the New York Mets over six innings.

Sean Manaea, San Francisco Giants — The numbers haven’t been pretty, but the lefty has been jerked between the rotation and bullpen all year while drawing tough matchups against the Mets and San Diego Padres. His six-inning, one-run, eight-strikeout performance against the Royals back in April is an indication of what he can do against a weaker offense now that his fastball is back up to 92-93, and the Milwaukee Brewers have been scuffling of late.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Friday, May 5.

Starting pitcher rankings 5/5

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Clayton Kershaw @ Padres
2 Corbin Burnes @ Giants
3 Max Fried vs. Orioles
4 Luis Castillo vs. Astros
5 Cristian Javier @ Mariners
6 Zack Wheeler vs. Red Sox
7 Justin Steele vs. Marlins
8 Hunter Greene vs. White Sox
9 Jordan Montgomery vs. Tigers
10 Joe Musgrove vs. Dodgers
Strong plays
11 Chris Bassitt @ Pirates
12 Kodai Senga vs. Rockies
13 Chris Sale @ Phillies
14 Nathan Eovaldi @ Angels
15 Bailey Ober @ Guardians
16 Merrill Kelly vs. Nationals
17 Josiah Gray @ Diamondbacks
Questionable
18 Lance Lynn @ Reds
19 Sean Manaea vs. Brewers
20 Edward Cabrera @ Cubs
21 Peyton Battenfield vs.Twins
22 Brad Keller vs. Athletics
23 Matthew Boyd @ Cardinals
24 Tyler Anderson vs. Rangers
Don't do it
25 Kyle Muller @ Royals
26 Rich Hill vs. Blue Jays
27 Dean Kremer @ Braves
28 Jhony Brito @ Rays
29 Anthony Senzatela @ Mets
30 Yonny Chirinos vs. Yankees

