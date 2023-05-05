 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB lineups for Friday, May 5: Matt Mervis will start in MLB debut for Cubs

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Friday, May 5th.

By Chris Landers Updated
Matt Mervis of the Mesa Solar Sox bats during the Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park on November 6, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona. Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

After a lighter Thursday due to travel, MLB is back with a full 15-game slate on Friday, May 5. We’ve got everything from prospect debuts to injuries to monitor, and the daily lineup report is here to keep you up to date on everything you need to know for your fantasy baseball teams.

MLB starting lineups: Friday, May 5th

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET

Jon Berti leads off again against a lefty while Jazz Chisholm drops down to sixth and Garrett Hampson starts in right over Jesus Sanchez.

Welcome to the Show, Matt Mervis. The Cubs slugger will start at first and bat seventh in his MLB debut, with Trey Mancini serving as the DH and Patrick Wisdom playing third.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m. ET

TBA

Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET

TBA

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Baltimore Orioles vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET

TBA

Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals, 8:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET

TBA

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET

TBA

Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET

TBA

