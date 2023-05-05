MLB lineups for Friday, May 5: Matt Mervis will start in MLB debut for Cubs

After a lighter Thursday due to travel, MLB is back with a full 15-game slate on Friday, May 5. We’ve got everything from prospect debuts to injuries to monitor, and the daily lineup report is here to keep you up to date on everything you need to know for your fantasy baseball teams.

MLB starting lineups: Friday, May 5th

Jon Berti leads off again against a lefty while Jazz Chisholm drops down to sixth and Garrett Hampson starts in right over Jesus Sanchez.

#Marlins lineup behind Edward Cabrera as they begin a three game weekend series against the Cubbies in the Friendly Confines.



- Berti leadoff

- DLC, Jazz, Hampson outfield

- Stallings catching Eddy pic.twitter.com/k4c0iuxP33 — Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) May 5, 2023

Welcome to the Show, Matt Mervis. The Cubs slugger will start at first and bat seventh in his MLB debut, with Trey Mancini serving as the DH and Patrick Wisdom playing third.

Cubs lineup with Matt Mervis

making his debut



Hoerner 4

Swanson 6

Happ 7

Suzuki 9

Bellinger 8

Mancini DH

Mervis 3

Wisdom 5

Amaya 2 — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) May 5, 2023

