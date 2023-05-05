MLB lineups for Friday, May 5: Ronald Acuna Jr. in, Bobby Witt Jr. out

After a lighter Thursday due to travel, MLB is back with a full 15-game slate on Friday, May 5. We’ve got everything from prospect debuts to injuries to monitor, and the daily lineup report is here to keep you up to date on everything you need to know for your fantasy baseball teams.

MLB starting lineups: Friday, May 5th

Jon Berti leads off again against a lefty while Jazz Chisholm drops down to sixth and Garrett Hampson starts in right over Jesus Sanchez.

#Marlins lineup behind Edward Cabrera as they begin a three game weekend series against the Cubbies in the Friendly Confines.



- Berti leadoff

- DLC, Jazz, Hampson outfield

- Stallings catching Eddy pic.twitter.com/k4c0iuxP33 — Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) May 5, 2023

Welcome to the Show, Matt Mervis. The Cubs slugger will start at first and bat seventh in his MLB debut, with Trey Mancini serving as the DH and Patrick Wisdom playing third.

Cubs lineup with Matt Mervis

making his debut



Hoerner 4

Swanson 6

Happ 7

Suzuki 9

Bellinger 8

Mancini DH

Mervis 3

Wisdom 5

Amaya 2 — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) May 5, 2023

Alejandro Kirk is back in the lineup at DH with Danny Jansen catching and Santiago Espinal at second base.

Ji-Hwan Bae returns to the leadoff spot while Miguel Andujar gets another start in right in place of Connor Joe, Rodolfo Castro spells Ke’Bryan Hayes at third and Tucupita Marcano starts at short.

Groovy night ahead.



AT&T SportsNet

93.7 The Fan | The PRN #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/D41jNjJPDj — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 5, 2023

Luis Robert has now dropped to sixth in the order, with Hanser Alberto replacing the injured Jake Burger at third, Elvis Andrus at second and Gavin Sheets in right.

Nick Senzel gets a start at third while Spencer Steer slides over to first, Henry Ramos continues to hold down right field and Kevin Newman plays short.

Willie Calhoun remains the DH while Harrison Bader returns to the lineup after his scary collision on Thursday. Jake Bauers starts in left while Oswaldo Cabrera mans right field.

Taylor Walls continues to eat into Brandon Lowe’s playing time at second while Josh Lowe gets another start in right, Harold Ramirez serves as the DH and Jose Siri plays center.

#Rays lineup in opener vs. #Yankees:

1B Y. Diaz

SS W. Franco

LF R. Arozarena

RF J. Lowe

DH H. Ramirez

3B I. Paredes

2B T. Walls

C F. Mejia

CF J. Siri — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) May 5, 2023

Alex Verdugo sits again as he battles an illness, giving Raimel Tapia another start in right as Masataka Yoshida takes left. Enrique Hernandez and Enmanuel Valdez will once again handle the middle infield spots.

Red Sox lineup: Tapia RF, Yoshida LF, Turner DH, Devers 3B, Duran CF, K. Hernández SS, Casas 1B, Valdez 2B, Wong C, Sale P https://t.co/5ixzRvwVr4 — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) May 5, 2023

Kyle Schwarber continues to lead off while Bryce Harper once again DHs with Alec Bohm playing ifrst. Josh Harrison and Edmundo Sosa will handle second and third, respectively, while the recently recalled Dalton Guthrie starts in center as Brandon Marsh sits.

Tonight's #Phillies lineup as they open weekend series vs Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park



Schwarber 7

Turner 6

Harper DH

Castellanos 9

Realmuto 2

Bohm 3

Harrison 4

Sosa 5

Guthrie 8



Wheeler RHP#BOSvsPHI #RingTheBell — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) May 5, 2023

Brenton Doyle will sit again as Randal Grichuk starts in center flanked by Kris Bryant and Jurickson Profar. Ryan McMahon is back at third while Harold Castro gets a start at second with Ezequiel Tovar at short.

Colorado Rockies Lineup:

1. Charlie Blackmon (L) DH

2. Jurickson Profar (S) LF

3. Kris Bryant (R) RF

4. C.J. Cron (R) 1B

5. Elias Diaz (R) C

6. Ryan McMahon (L) 3B

7. Randal Grichuk (R) CF

8. Harold Castro (L) 2B

9. Ezequiel Tovar (R) SS — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 5, 2023

Brett Baty starts at third while Tomas Nido spells Francisco Alvarez behind the dish with Tommy Pham in left and Daniel Vogelbach at DH.

Max Kepler is back leading off while Nick Gordon gets a start in center and Trevor Larnach drops all the way down to eighth with Joey Gallo starting at first base.

Your #MNTwins lineup for the first game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians



1. Max Kepler RF

2. Carlos Correa SS

3. Jorge Polanco 2B

4. Byron Buxton DH

5. Joey Gallo 1B

6. Nick Gordon CF

7. Jose Miranda 3B

8. Trevor Larnach LF

9. Christian Vásquez C



Bailey Ober P — Twins Talk (@LetsTalk_Twins) May 5, 2023

Oscar Gonzalez takes over from Will Brennan in right field while Mike Zunino will catch for Cleveland.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup:

1. Steven Kwan (L) LF

2. Amed Rosario (R) SS

3. Jose Ramirez (S) 3B

4. Josh Naylor (L) 1B

5. Josh Bell (S) DH

6. Oscar Gonzalez (R) RF

7. Andres Gimenez (L) 2B

8. Mike Zunino (R) C

9. Myles Straw (R) CF — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 5, 2023

Austin Hays remains out with a finger issue while Cedric Mullins and Gunnar Henderson drop down the lineup and James McCann gets a start at DH against lefty Max Fried.

Friday in The A. pic.twitter.com/QUyrUqnFcQ — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 5, 2023

A foul ball off his leg on Thursday can’t keep Ronald Acuna Jr. out of the lineup, as he’ll once again lead off while Eddie Rosario starts in left, Marcell Ozuna serves as the DH and Sam Hilliard spells Michael Harris II in center as Harris continues to nurse his hyperextended knee. Braden Shewmake takes over at short for the struggling Vaughn Grissom.

Jesus Aguilar continues to lose playing time to Ryan Noda and Brent Rooker while JJ Bleday starts again in left and Shea Langeliers returns behind the plate.

Oakland Athletics Lineup:

1. Esteury Ruiz (R) CF

2. Ryan Noda (L) 1B

3. Brent Rooker (R) DH

4. Ramon Laureano (R) RF

5. JJ Bleday (L) LF

6. Shea Langeliers (R) C

7. Tony Kemp (L) 2B

8. Jace Peterson (L) 3B

9. Nick Allen (R) SS — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 5, 2023

Bobby Witt Jr. will get the day off as Maikel Garcia plays short with MJ Melendez and Edward Olivares moving to the top of the order.

#Royals lineup vs. Kyle Muller:



Melendez RF

Olivares LF

Pasquantino DH

Perez C

Pratto 1B

Duffy 2B

Dozier 3B

Bradley Jr. CF

Garcia SS

Keller P — David Lesky (@DBLesky) May 5, 2023

Matt Vierling and Andy Ibanez move to the top of the lineup against a lefty while Eric Haase starts in left, Jonathan Schoop gets the nod at second and Miguel Cabrera returns to the DH spot after battling an illness.

Tyler O’Neill’s trip to the IL means Juan Yepez gets his first start of 2023 in the outfield while Willson Contreras serves as the DH and Paul DeJong sends Brendan Donovan to the bench.

