MLB lineups for Friday, May 5: Ronald Acuna Jr. in, Bobby Witt Jr. out

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Friday, May 5th.

Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot park on May 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images

After a lighter Thursday due to travel, MLB is back with a full 15-game slate on Friday, May 5. We’ve got everything from prospect debuts to injuries to monitor, and the daily lineup report is here to keep you up to date on everything you need to know for your fantasy baseball teams.

MLB starting lineups: Friday, May 5th

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET

Jon Berti leads off again against a lefty while Jazz Chisholm drops down to sixth and Garrett Hampson starts in right over Jesus Sanchez.

Welcome to the Show, Matt Mervis. The Cubs slugger will start at first and bat seventh in his MLB debut, with Trey Mancini serving as the DH and Patrick Wisdom playing third.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m. ET

Alejandro Kirk is back in the lineup at DH with Danny Jansen catching and Santiago Espinal at second base.

Ji-Hwan Bae returns to the leadoff spot while Miguel Andujar gets another start in right in place of Connor Joe, Rodolfo Castro spells Ke’Bryan Hayes at third and Tucupita Marcano starts at short.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET

Luis Robert has now dropped to sixth in the order, with Hanser Alberto replacing the injured Jake Burger at third, Elvis Andrus at second and Gavin Sheets in right.

Nick Senzel gets a start at third while Spencer Steer slides over to first, Henry Ramos continues to hold down right field and Kevin Newman plays short.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET

Willie Calhoun remains the DH while Harrison Bader returns to the lineup after his scary collision on Thursday. Jake Bauers starts in left while Oswaldo Cabrera mans right field.

Taylor Walls continues to eat into Brandon Lowe’s playing time at second while Josh Lowe gets another start in right, Harold Ramirez serves as the DH and Jose Siri plays center.

Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET

Alex Verdugo sits again as he battles an illness, giving Raimel Tapia another start in right as Masataka Yoshida takes left. Enrique Hernandez and Enmanuel Valdez will once again handle the middle infield spots.

Kyle Schwarber continues to lead off while Bryce Harper once again DHs with Alec Bohm playing ifrst. Josh Harrison and Edmundo Sosa will handle second and third, respectively, while the recently recalled Dalton Guthrie starts in center as Brandon Marsh sits.

Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET

Brenton Doyle will sit again as Randal Grichuk starts in center flanked by Kris Bryant and Jurickson Profar. Ryan McMahon is back at third while Harold Castro gets a start at second with Ezequiel Tovar at short.

Brett Baty starts at third while Tomas Nido spells Francisco Alvarez behind the dish with Tommy Pham in left and Daniel Vogelbach at DH.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians, 7:10 p.m. ET

Max Kepler is back leading off while Nick Gordon gets a start in center and Trevor Larnach drops all the way down to eighth with Joey Gallo starting at first base.

Oscar Gonzalez takes over from Will Brennan in right field while Mike Zunino will catch for Cleveland.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET

Austin Hays remains out with a finger issue while Cedric Mullins and Gunnar Henderson drop down the lineup and James McCann gets a start at DH against lefty Max Fried.

A foul ball off his leg on Thursday can’t keep Ronald Acuna Jr. out of the lineup, as he’ll once again lead off while Eddie Rosario starts in left, Marcell Ozuna serves as the DH and Sam Hilliard spells Michael Harris II in center as Harris continues to nurse his hyperextended knee. Braden Shewmake takes over at short for the struggling Vaughn Grissom.

Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals, 8:10 p.m. ET

Jesus Aguilar continues to lose playing time to Ryan Noda and Brent Rooker while JJ Bleday starts again in left and Shea Langeliers returns behind the plate.

Bobby Witt Jr. will get the day off as Maikel Garcia plays short with MJ Melendez and Edward Olivares moving to the top of the order.

Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET

Matt Vierling and Andy Ibanez move to the top of the lineup against a lefty while Eric Haase starts in left, Jonathan Schoop gets the nod at second and Miguel Cabrera returns to the DH spot after battling an illness.

Tyler O’Neill’s trip to the IL means Juan Yepez gets his first start of 2023 in the outfield while Willson Contreras serves as the DH and Paul DeJong sends Brendan Donovan to the bench.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET

Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m. ET

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET

