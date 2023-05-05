MLB lineups for Friday, May 5: Ronald Acuna Jr. in, Bobby Witt Jr. out

After a lighter Thursday due to travel, MLB is back with a full 15-game slate on Friday, May 5. We’ve got everything from prospect debuts to injuries to monitor, and the daily lineup report is here to keep you up to date on everything you need to know for your fantasy baseball teams.
MLB starting lineups: Friday, May 5th
Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET
Jon Berti leads off again against a lefty while Jazz Chisholm drops down to sixth and Garrett Hampson starts in right over Jesus Sanchez.
#Marlins lineup behind Edward Cabrera as they begin a three game weekend series against the Cubbies in the Friendly Confines.— Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) May 5, 2023
- Berti leadoff
- DLC, Jazz, Hampson outfield
- Stallings catching Eddy pic.twitter.com/k4c0iuxP33
Welcome to the Show, Matt Mervis. The Cubs slugger will start at first and bat seventh in his MLB debut, with Trey Mancini serving as the DH and Patrick Wisdom playing third.
Cubs lineup with Matt Mervis— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) May 5, 2023
making his debut
Hoerner 4
Swanson 6
Happ 7
Suzuki 9
Bellinger 8
Mancini DH
Mervis 3
Wisdom 5
Amaya 2
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m. ET
Alejandro Kirk is back in the lineup at DH with Danny Jansen catching and Santiago Espinal at second base.
Hello, Pittsburgh #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/hn1f6gJMmJ— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 5, 2023
Ji-Hwan Bae returns to the leadoff spot while Miguel Andujar gets another start in right in place of Connor Joe, Rodolfo Castro spells Ke’Bryan Hayes at third and Tucupita Marcano starts at short.
Groovy night ahead.— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 5, 2023
AT&T SportsNet
93.7 The Fan | The PRN #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/D41jNjJPDj
Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET
Luis Robert has now dropped to sixth in the order, with Hanser Alberto replacing the injured Jake Burger at third, Elvis Andrus at second and Gavin Sheets in right.
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters in Cincinnati: pic.twitter.com/bQL5aYVcTp— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 5, 2023
Nick Senzel gets a start at third while Spencer Steer slides over to first, Henry Ramos continues to hold down right field and Kevin Newman plays short.
The boys are back in town.— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 5, 2023
@AppleTV
Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/igufUVyoIa
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET
Willie Calhoun remains the DH while Harrison Bader returns to the lineup after his scary collision on Thursday. Jake Bauers starts in left while Oswaldo Cabrera mans right field.
Friday Night Baseball. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/A5zWKcOYCi— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 5, 2023
Taylor Walls continues to eat into Brandon Lowe’s playing time at second while Josh Lowe gets another start in right, Harold Ramirez serves as the DH and Jose Siri plays center.
#Rays lineup in opener vs. #Yankees:— Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) May 5, 2023
1B Y. Diaz
SS W. Franco
LF R. Arozarena
RF J. Lowe
DH H. Ramirez
3B I. Paredes
2B T. Walls
C F. Mejia
CF J. Siri
Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET
Alex Verdugo sits again as he battles an illness, giving Raimel Tapia another start in right as Masataka Yoshida takes left. Enrique Hernandez and Enmanuel Valdez will once again handle the middle infield spots.
Red Sox lineup: Tapia RF, Yoshida LF, Turner DH, Devers 3B, Duran CF, K. Hernández SS, Casas 1B, Valdez 2B, Wong C, Sale P https://t.co/5ixzRvwVr4— Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) May 5, 2023
Kyle Schwarber continues to lead off while Bryce Harper once again DHs with Alec Bohm playing ifrst. Josh Harrison and Edmundo Sosa will handle second and third, respectively, while the recently recalled Dalton Guthrie starts in center as Brandon Marsh sits.
Tonight's #Phillies lineup as they open weekend series vs Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) May 5, 2023
Schwarber 7
Turner 6
Harper DH
Castellanos 9
Realmuto 2
Bohm 3
Harrison 4
Sosa 5
Guthrie 8
Wheeler RHP#BOSvsPHI #RingTheBell
Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET
Brenton Doyle will sit again as Randal Grichuk starts in center flanked by Kris Bryant and Jurickson Profar. Ryan McMahon is back at third while Harold Castro gets a start at second with Ezequiel Tovar at short.
Colorado Rockies Lineup:— Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 5, 2023
1. Charlie Blackmon (L) DH
2. Jurickson Profar (S) LF
3. Kris Bryant (R) RF
4. C.J. Cron (R) 1B
5. Elias Diaz (R) C
6. Ryan McMahon (L) 3B
7. Randal Grichuk (R) CF
8. Harold Castro (L) 2B
9. Ezequiel Tovar (R) SS
Brett Baty starts at third while Tomas Nido spells Francisco Alvarez behind the dish with Tommy Pham in left and Daniel Vogelbach at DH.
Back home for the weekend. #LGM.— New York Mets (@Mets) May 5, 2023
Colorado
@KodaiSenga
@SNYtv
@wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/2yYD9Jx8PY
Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians, 7:10 p.m. ET
Max Kepler is back leading off while Nick Gordon gets a start in center and Trevor Larnach drops all the way down to eighth with Joey Gallo starting at first base.
Your #MNTwins lineup for the first game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians— Twins Talk (@LetsTalk_Twins) May 5, 2023
1. Max Kepler RF
2. Carlos Correa SS
3. Jorge Polanco 2B
4. Byron Buxton DH
5. Joey Gallo 1B
6. Nick Gordon CF
7. Jose Miranda 3B
8. Trevor Larnach LF
9. Christian Vásquez C
Bailey Ober P
Oscar Gonzalez takes over from Will Brennan in right field while Mike Zunino will catch for Cleveland.
Cleveland Guardians Lineup:— Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 5, 2023
1. Steven Kwan (L) LF
2. Amed Rosario (R) SS
3. Jose Ramirez (S) 3B
4. Josh Naylor (L) 1B
5. Josh Bell (S) DH
6. Oscar Gonzalez (R) RF
7. Andres Gimenez (L) 2B
8. Mike Zunino (R) C
9. Myles Straw (R) CF
Baltimore Orioles vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET
Austin Hays remains out with a finger issue while Cedric Mullins and Gunnar Henderson drop down the lineup and James McCann gets a start at DH against lefty Max Fried.
Friday in The A. pic.twitter.com/QUyrUqnFcQ— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 5, 2023
A foul ball off his leg on Thursday can’t keep Ronald Acuna Jr. out of the lineup, as he’ll once again lead off while Eddie Rosario starts in left, Marcell Ozuna serves as the DH and Sam Hilliard spells Michael Harris II in center as Harris continues to nurse his hyperextended knee. Braden Shewmake takes over at short for the struggling Vaughn Grissom.
Back in The ️#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/bUQBrR9OzS— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 5, 2023
Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals, 8:10 p.m. ET
Jesus Aguilar continues to lose playing time to Ryan Noda and Brent Rooker while JJ Bleday starts again in left and Shea Langeliers returns behind the plate.
Oakland Athletics Lineup:— Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 5, 2023
1. Esteury Ruiz (R) CF
2. Ryan Noda (L) 1B
3. Brent Rooker (R) DH
4. Ramon Laureano (R) RF
5. JJ Bleday (L) LF
6. Shea Langeliers (R) C
7. Tony Kemp (L) 2B
8. Jace Peterson (L) 3B
9. Nick Allen (R) SS
Bobby Witt Jr. will get the day off as Maikel Garcia plays short with MJ Melendez and Edward Olivares moving to the top of the order.
#Royals lineup vs. Kyle Muller:— David Lesky (@DBLesky) May 5, 2023
Melendez RF
Olivares LF
Pasquantino DH
Perez C
Pratto 1B
Duffy 2B
Dozier 3B
Bradley Jr. CF
Garcia SS
Keller P
Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET
Matt Vierling and Andy Ibanez move to the top of the lineup against a lefty while Eric Haase starts in left, Jonathan Schoop gets the nod at second and Miguel Cabrera returns to the DH spot after battling an illness.
Swinging into St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/mvRCMXd49P— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 5, 2023
Tyler O’Neill’s trip to the IL means Juan Yepez gets his first start of 2023 in the outfield while Willson Contreras serves as the DH and Paul DeJong sends Brendan Donovan to the bench.
First of three against Detroit!#STLCards pic.twitter.com/r147UaOLIr— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 5, 2023
Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET
TBA
Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET
TBA
Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET
TBA