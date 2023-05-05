 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Joel Embiid playing for the 76ers on Friday in Game 3 vs. the Celtics?

The 76ers C has a knee injury. We break down and update you on his status for Friday’s game vs. Boston.

2023 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers posting up in the mid post during the game during Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 3, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
The Philadelphia 76ers will be hoping to recover from a drubbing in Game 2 when they host the Boston Celtics Friday for Game 3 of their series in the 2023 NBA playoffs. The 76ers got the split they desired on the road, setting up the chance to go up 3-1 if they win both home games. Joel Embiid returned in Game 2 after sitting Game 1 with a knee injury. Here’s a look at his status for Game 3.

Joel Embiid injury updates

Embiid is officially listed as questionable, but this is just gamesmanship (a very poor attempt at it) from the 76ers. The big man is going to play after logging 27 minutes in Game 2. If the game was closer, Embiid and the other starters would’ve played more but he did get some additional rest due to the blowout. The league MVP will try to be more effective in this contest.

Paul Reed is the most impacted from a fantasy standpoint, while James Harden likely loses out on some shots. Tyrese Maxey has played well with Embiid in, while Tobias Harris should see his usual workload as well.

