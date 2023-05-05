Is Chris Paul playing for the Suns on Friday in Game 3 vs. the Nuggets?

The Phoenix Suns return home for Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, searching for answers after going down 2-0 to start this series. The Suns will try to get things going in the right direction on their home floor, but they’ll likely have to do so without veteran point guard Chris Paul. Here’s a look at his status for Game 3.

Chris Paul injury updates

Paul has officially been ruled out for Game 3 and according to a report from Shams Charania, he’s not going to ready for Games 4 or 5. The point guard suffered a groin injury going up for a rebound in Game 2 and did not return. He’s set to be re-evaluated in a week.

With Paul sidelined, Devin Booker is going to see more usage as the primary ball handler. Cameron Payne is also set to get more playing time, but Booker is likely the bigger beneficiary in this situation.