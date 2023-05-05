What Reignmakers UFC Users Need to Know About May 8 Crafting Tokens Drop

The next round of Reignmakers UFC crafting tokens will drop on Monday, May 8. Beginning with the CORE tokens drop at 3:00 p.m. ET, the tokens will drop every half hour until 5:00 p.m. ET as follows:

CORE tokens will once again cost $1.99, RARE tokens will cost $4.99, ELITE tokens will cost $14.99, LEGENDARY tokens will cost $179.99 and REIGNMAKER tokens will cost $349.99 while supplies last.

Ten new crafting recipes will be going live on Monday, May 8 at 5:00 p.m. ET, as well. In fact, Monday, May 8 will mark the beginning of the “Crafting Set.” Crafting Set packs can only be acquired via the Craft & Burn portal and contain a fighter game card that is usable for the remainder of the 2023 season. The 31 fighters within the 5/8/23 Crafting Packs are all scheduled to fight shortly. The summary of the recipes is as follows:

Get in the fight by getting your crafting tokens for your chance at Amanda Nunes special recipes or grabbing other relevant fighters within crafting packs! See full checklist within pack pools below:

5/8/23 Crafting Packs Fighter Checklist Fighters Fighters Abubakar Nurmagomedov Abus Magomedov Aiemann Zahabi Alex Caceres Andre Fialho Aori Qileng Beneil Dariush Charles Oliveira Daniel Pineda Chris Curtis David Onama Eryk Anders Ilia Topuria Jared Cannonier John Castaneda Josh Emmett Irene Aldana Karolina Kowalkiewicz Khalil Rountree Jr. Marc-Andre Barriault Marvin Vettori Mateus Mendonca Mateusz Rebecki Maycee Barber Mike Malott Miles Johns Nassourdine Imavov Orion Cosce Raoni Barcelos Sean Strickland Vanessa Demopoulos

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!