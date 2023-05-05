Latest odds for 2023 Kentucky Oaks

The biggest race of the year for the female horses has arrived, as the 2023 Kentucky Oaks will be run on Friday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky with a post time of 5:51 p.m. The race for three-year-old fillies has a total prize pool of $1.25 million guaranteed, and will be nine furlongs (1.125 miles), an eighth-of-a-mile short of the Run for the Roses tomorrow.
For locals in River City, “Oaks Day” is as much a part of the tradition as the more well-known first Saturday in May race tomorrow. It’s a day for those that love horse racing to come to the track, dress in their finest, and enjoy all the trappings of Derby Weekend without as much of the chaos.
Right now the pre-race favorite Wet Paint remains the chalk, as the winner of four in six career starts has also taken three straight graded stakes wins on the trot for Louisville local Brad Cox and star jockey Flavien Prat.
As per usual in horse racing, 60% of that purse goes to the winner of the race, with 20% to the runner-up, 10% to third place, 5% to fourth, and 3% to fifth.
Here are the latest track odds as well as the morning line odds from Churchill Downs ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Oaks:
Updated: Friday, May 5 at 2:55 p.m.
2023 Kentucky Oaks latest odds
|Post Position
|Horse
|Trainer
|Jockey
|Current Odds
|Morning Line Odds
|1
|Mimi Kakushi
|Salem Bin Ghadayer
|Mickael Barzalona
|29-1
|20-1
|2
|The Alys Look
|Brad Cox
|Javier Castellano
|37-1
|15-1
|3
|Gambling Girl
|Todd Pletcher
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|11-1
|15-1
|4
|Southlawn
|Norm Casse
|Rey Gutierrez
|5-1
|8-1
|5
|Wonder Wheel
|Mark Casse
|Joel Rosario
|10-1
|12-1
|6
|Botanical
|Brad Cox
|Chris Landeros
|8-1
|4-1
|7
|Wet Paint
|Brad Cox
|Flavien Prat
|3-2
|5-2
|8
|Promiseher America
|Raymond Handal
|Jorge Vargas Jr.
|32-1
|30-1
|9
|And Tell Me Nolies
|Peter Miller
|Ramon Vazquez
|45-1
|15-1
|10
|Flying Connection
|Todd Fincher
|Florent Geroux
|19-1
|15-1
|11
|Defining Purpose
|Kenny McPeek
|Brian Hernandez Jr.
|13-1
|12-1
|12
|Dorth Vader
|Michael Yates
|Luis Saez
|24-1
|20-1
|13
|Affirmative Lady
|Graham Motion
|John Velazquez
|19-1
|10-1
|14
|Pretty Mischievous
|Brendan Walsh
|Tyler Gaffalione
|13-1
|10-1