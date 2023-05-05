Latest odds for 2023 Kentucky Oaks

The biggest race of the year for the female horses has arrived, as the 2023 Kentucky Oaks will be run on Friday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky with a post time of 5:51 p.m. The race for three-year-old fillies has a total prize pool of $1.25 million guaranteed, and will be nine furlongs (1.125 miles), an eighth-of-a-mile short of the Run for the Roses tomorrow.

For locals in River City, “Oaks Day” is as much a part of the tradition as the more well-known first Saturday in May race tomorrow. It’s a day for those that love horse racing to come to the track, dress in their finest, and enjoy all the trappings of Derby Weekend without as much of the chaos.

Right now the pre-race favorite Wet Paint remains the chalk, as the winner of four in six career starts has also taken three straight graded stakes wins on the trot for Louisville local Brad Cox and star jockey Flavien Prat.

As per usual in horse racing, 60% of that purse goes to the winner of the race, with 20% to the runner-up, 10% to third place, 5% to fourth, and 3% to fifth.

Here are the latest track odds as well as the morning line odds from Churchill Downs ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Oaks:

Updated: Friday, May 5 at 2:55 p.m.