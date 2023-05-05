DraftKings Marketplace Introduces Physical Trading Card Pack Breaks

Physical trading cards are coming to DraftKings Marketplace!

On Thursday, May 11, there will be a series of four breaks for physical trading cards, including the 2018-19 Panini Prizm Basketball set — a set that features rookie cards of Luka Doncic, Trae Young and more. Each break will have six tickets available via auction, where each ticket corresponds with the user’s break and pack order. (Example: Ticket No. 1/1 will receive the first two packs opened in Break No. 1 and ticket No. 1/2 receives the third and fourth packs opened in Break No. 2.)

The minimum bid will be $100 for each auction ticket, with bid increments of $10.

All ticket auctions will begin on Monday, May 8 at 12 p.m. and end at varying times on Tuesday, May 9. Here’s the full list of ticket auction times:

Physical Trading Card Breaks Auction Schedule (All Times ET) Break One: Auction Start/End time Break Two: Auction Start/End time Break Three: Auction Start/End time Break Four: Auction Start/End time Break One: Auction Start/End time Break Two: Auction Start/End time Break Three: Auction Start/End time Break Four: Auction Start/End time Position 1 (Packs 1 & 2): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 5:15 p.m. Position 1 (Packs 1 & 2): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 5:35 p.m. Position 1 (Packs 1 & 2): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 5:55 p.m. Position 1 (Packs 1 & 2): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 6:15 p.m. Position 2 (Packs 3 & 4): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 5:18 p.m. Position 2 (Packs 3 & 4): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 5:38 p.m. Position 2 (Packs 3 & 4): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 5:58 p.m. Position 2 (Packs 3 & 4): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 6:18 p.m. Position 3 (Packs 5 & 6): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 5:21 p.m. Position 3 (Packs 5 & 6): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 5:41 p.m. Position 3 (Packs 5 & 6): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 6:01 p.m. Position 3 (Packs 5 & 6): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 6:21 p.m. Position 4 (Packs 7 & 8): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 5:24 p.m. Position 4 (Packs 7 & 8): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 5:44 p.m. Position 4 (Packs 7 & 8): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 6:04 p.m. Position 4 (Packs 7 & 8): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 6:24 p.m. Position 5 (Packs 9 & 10): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 5:27 p.m. Position 5 (Packs 9 & 10): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 5:47 p.m. Position 5 (Packs 9 & 10): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 6:07 p.m. Position 5 (Packs 9 & 10): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 6:27 p.m. Position 6 (Packs 11 & 12): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 5:30 p.m. Position 6 (Packs 11 & 12): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 5:50 p.m. Position 6 (Packs 11 & 12): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 6:10 p.m. Position 6 (Packs 11 & 12): May 8 12 p.m. – May 9 6:30 p.m.

The breaks will begin on Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m.

Go here to access each auction.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

PRIZM is a registered trademark of Panini America, Inc.