How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Heart of America 200 truck race via live online stream

NASCAR’s Truck Series will be in Kansas City, Kansas for its next event. The Kansas Motor Speedway will host the Heart of America 200 on Saturday, May 6. It will be a full day of events as practice will be held at 12:05 p.m. ET followed by qualifying at 12:35 p.m. ET.
The Kansas Motor Speedway will utilize one-lap qualifying with its 1.5-mile asphalt circuit. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all trucks. Then, each truck will run a single-truck, one-lap qualifier. The fastest truck will earn pole position as the rest of the starting lineup for Saturday night’s race is determined.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.
Kyle Busch is a heavy favorite to win the race with -115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. It’s a notable drop from there to Zane Smith at +550, Nick Sanchez at +650, and Ty Majeski at +850.
How to watch qualifying for the Heart of America 200
Date: Saturday, May 6
Time: 12:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App
Entry list
2023 Heart of America 200 Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Toni Breidinger
|1
|2
|Kris Wright
|02
|3
|Nick Sanchez
|2
|4
|Johnny Sauter
|04
|5
|Chase Purdy
|4
|6
|Dean Thompson
|5
|7
|Colby Howard
|9
|8
|Corey Heim
|11
|9
|Spencer Boyd
|12
|10
|Hailie Deegan
|13
|11
|Tanner Gray
|15
|12
|Tyler Ankrum
|16
|13
|Taylor Gray
|17
|14
|Christian Eckes
|19
|15
|Nick Leitz
|20
|16
|Josh Reaume
|22
|17
|Grant Enfinger
|23
|18
|Rajah Caruth
|24
|19
|Matt DiBenedetto
|25
|20
|Bret Holmes
|32
|21
|Mason Maggio
|33
|22
|Jake Garcia
|35
|23
|Zane Smith
|38
|24
|Ross Chastain
|41
|25
|Carson Hocevar
|42
|26
|Daniel Dye
|43
|27
|Lawless Alan
|45
|28
|Brennan Poole
|46
|29
|Tim Viens
|47
|30
|Kyle Busch
|51
|31
|Stewart Friesen
|52
|32
|Tyler Hill
|56
|33
|Matt Crafton
|88
|34
|Justin S. Carroll
|90
|35
|Ty Majeski
|98
|36
|Ben Rhodes
|99