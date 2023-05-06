 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Heart of America 200 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Heart of America 200 qualifying on Saturday at the Kansas Speedway via live online stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
NASCAR Truck Series driver Corey Heim (11) and driver Kyle Busch (51) race during the Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville Speedway. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR’s Truck Series will be in Kansas City, Kansas for its next event. The Kansas Motor Speedway will host the Heart of America 200 on Saturday, May 6. It will be a full day of events as practice will be held at 12:05 p.m. ET followed by qualifying at 12:35 p.m. ET.

The Kansas Motor Speedway will utilize one-lap qualifying with its 1.5-mile asphalt circuit. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all trucks. Then, each truck will run a single-truck, one-lap qualifier. The fastest truck will earn pole position as the rest of the starting lineup for Saturday night’s race is determined.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Kyle Busch is a heavy favorite to win the race with -115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. It’s a notable drop from there to Zane Smith at +550, Nick Sanchez at +650, and Ty Majeski at +850.

How to watch qualifying for the Heart of America 200

Date: Saturday, May 6
Time: 12:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 Heart of America 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Toni Breidinger 1
2 Kris Wright 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Johnny Sauter 04
5 Chase Purdy 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Corey Heim 11
9 Spencer Boyd 12
10 Hailie Deegan 13
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Tyler Ankrum 16
13 Taylor Gray 17
14 Christian Eckes 19
15 Nick Leitz 20
16 Josh Reaume 22
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Rajah Caruth 24
19 Matt DiBenedetto 25
20 Bret Holmes 32
21 Mason Maggio 33
22 Jake Garcia 35
23 Zane Smith 38
24 Ross Chastain 41
25 Carson Hocevar 42
26 Daniel Dye 43
27 Lawless Alan 45
28 Brennan Poole 46
29 Tim Viens 47
30 Kyle Busch 51
31 Stewart Friesen 52
32 Tyler Hill 56
33 Matt Crafton 88
34 Justin S. Carroll 90
35 Ty Majeski 98
36 Ben Rhodes 99

