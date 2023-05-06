 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Heart of America 200 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Heart of America 200 at the Kansas Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
NASCAR Truck Series driver Zane Smith (38) race during the Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville Speedway. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR will be in Kansas City, Kansas for its next races. The Truck Series will run the 2023 Heart of America 200 at the Kansas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 6. It will be a full day of events, with practice at 12:05 p.m. ET on FS1 followed by qualifying at 12:35 p.m. ET. All of this leads up to the race at 8 p.m. ET also on FS1.

The Kansas Motor Speedway utilizes one-lap qualifying around its 1.5-mile circuit. Following the 20-minute warm-up/practice for all trucks, each truck will run a single-truck, one-lap qualifier. The fastest truck will earn the pole position for Saturday night’s race as the rest of the starting lineup is determined.

This race consists of 134 laps. The first two stages will each be 30 laps with the final stage increased to 74. Zane Smith is the reigning winner, taking the checkered flag last year in 1:34:26. 2021’s edition of this race needed nine laps of overtime, but Kyle Busch eventually won with a total time of 1:45:22. This race used to be 250 laps, but it was first shortened in 2020 due to the change in race schedule from COVID-19. Austin Hill won that event in 1:35:27.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Heart of America 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2023 Heart of America 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Toni Breidinger 1
2 Kris Wright 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Johnny Sauter 04
5 Chase Purdy 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Corey Heim 11
9 Spencer Boyd 12
10 Hailie Deegan 13
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Tyler Ankrum 16
13 Taylor Gray 17
14 Christian Eckes 19
15 Nick Leitz 20
16 Josh Reaume 22
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Rajah Caruth 24
19 Matt DiBenedetto 25
20 Bret Holmes 32
21 Mason Maggio 33
22 Jake Garcia 35
23 Zane Smith 38
24 Ross Chastain 41
25 Carson Hocevar 42
26 Daniel Dye 43
27 Lawless Alan 45
28 Brennan Poole 46
29 Tim Viens 47
30 Kyle Busch 51
31 Stewart Friesen 52
32 Tyler Hill 56
33 Matt Crafton 88
34 Justin S. Carroll 90
35 Ty Majeski 98
36 Ben Rhodes 99

