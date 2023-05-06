NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Heart of America 200 Truck Series race

NASCAR will be in Kansas City, Kansas for its next races. The Truck Series will run the 2023 Heart of America 200 at the Kansas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 6. It will be a full day of events, with practice at 12:05 p.m. ET on FS1 followed by qualifying at 12:35 p.m. ET. All of this leads up to the race at 8 p.m. ET also on FS1.

The Kansas Motor Speedway utilizes one-lap qualifying around its 1.5-mile circuit. Following the 20-minute warm-up/practice for all trucks, each truck will run a single-truck, one-lap qualifier. The fastest truck will earn the pole position for Saturday night’s race as the rest of the starting lineup is determined.

This race consists of 134 laps. The first two stages will each be 30 laps with the final stage increased to 74. Zane Smith is the reigning winner, taking the checkered flag last year in 1:34:26. 2021’s edition of this race needed nine laps of overtime, but Kyle Busch eventually won with a total time of 1:45:22. This race used to be 250 laps, but it was first shortened in 2020 due to the change in race schedule from COVID-19. Austin Hill won that event in 1:35:27.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Heart of America 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.