How to watch the Heart of America 200 Truck race, via live stream

NASCAR’s Truck Series will be back in action this weekend. They will head to the midwest and the Kansas Motor Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas for the 2023 Heart of America 200. The race will be held on Saturday, May 6 starting at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

It will be a jam-packed day for the Truck Series, as practice and qualifying will take place earlier in the day. Kyle Busch is back for a semi-regular appearance in the Truck Series, which means he’s got the dominant odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -115 to win Saturday’s race. Defending race champ Zane Smith follows at +550 and Nick Sanchez is +650. Points leader Ty Majeski has +850 odds to win.

How to watch the Heart of America 200

Date: Saturday, May 6

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Heart of America 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.