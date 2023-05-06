 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the Heart of America 200 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Heart of America 200 of the 2023 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Kansas Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
NASCAR’s Truck Series will be back in action this weekend. They will head to the midwest and the Kansas Motor Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas for the 2023 Heart of America 200. The race will be held on Saturday, May 6 starting at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

It will be a jam-packed day for the Truck Series, as practice and qualifying will take place earlier in the day. Kyle Busch is back for a semi-regular appearance in the Truck Series, which means he’s got the dominant odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -115 to win Saturday’s race. Defending race champ Zane Smith follows at +550 and Nick Sanchez is +650. Points leader Ty Majeski has +850 odds to win.

How to watch the Heart of America 200

Date: Saturday, May 6
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Heart of America 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Heart of America 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Toni Breidinger 1
2 Kris Wright 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Johnny Sauter 04
5 Chase Purdy 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Corey Heim 11
9 Spencer Boyd 12
10 Hailie Deegan 13
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Tyler Ankrum 16
13 Taylor Gray 17
14 Christian Eckes 19
15 Nick Leitz 20
16 Josh Reaume 22
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Rajah Caruth 24
19 Matt DiBenedetto 25
20 Bret Holmes 32
21 Mason Maggio 33
22 Jake Garcia 35
23 Zane Smith 38
24 Ross Chastain 41
25 Carson Hocevar 42
26 Daniel Dye 43
27 Lawless Alan 45
28 Brennan Poole 46
29 Tim Viens 47
30 Kyle Busch 51
31 Stewart Friesen 52
32 Tyler Hill 56
33 Matt Crafton 88
34 Justin S. Carroll 90
35 Ty Majeski 98
36 Ben Rhodes 99

