F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Miami Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back in action this weekend at the Miami International Autodrome for the 2023 running of the Miami Grand Prix. The race is scheduled for Sunday morning with qualifying taking place on Saturday afternoon.

This weekend will feature three practice sessions on Friday and Saturday before qualifying begins on Saturday afternoon. There will be two practice sessions on Friday and one on Saturday morning before the qualifying event takes place.

F1 qualifying is held in three stages. All 20 drivers will compete in Q1, which lasts 18 minutes. Drivers can run as many laps as they would like and only their fastest time is counted. The five slowest drivers are eliminated from qualifying and will start at the back of the race field. The next stage of qualifying (Q2) will continue this process with the five slowest drivers again being eliminated. Q3 lasts 12 minutes, but no more drivers are eliminated. When this final stage is finished, the fastest driver will earn the pole position for the race and the remainder of the starting grid is determined.

Max Verstappen has the best odds (-150) to be the fastest qualifier at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc is next in line at +300 and Sergio Pérez follows at +475.

How to watch qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, May 6

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN