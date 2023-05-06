How to watch F1 qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

Formula One racing is in Florida this weekend for the Miami Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s qualifying will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will air on ABC with the same live streaming options.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 18 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final 12 minutes feature the ten remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Max Verstappen favored at -150 odds to be the fastest qualifier with Charles Leclerc (+300) and Sergio Perez (+475) next in line.

Verstappen is also favored to win Sunday’s race with strong -250 odds, but that could change based on the starting position decided on Saturday.

How to watch qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, May 6

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN