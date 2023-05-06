Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in Florida this weekend for the 2023 Miami Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at the Miami International Autodrome, getting underway at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 4 p.m. ET. on ESPN 2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers, and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

It has become common to see Max Verstappen with the best odds of winning the pole position or the race in general. For the Miami Grand Prix, he has the best odds of winning the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -150. Verstappen is followed by Charles Leclerc (+300), Sergio Perez (+475), Fernando Alonso (+1400) and Carlos Sainz (+1800).

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.