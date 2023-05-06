 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Florida for the Miami Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid set for Sunday’s race at Miami International Autodrome.

By Teddy Ricketson
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit on Sunday April 30, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo by Michael Potts/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived in Florida this weekend for the 2023 Miami Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at the Miami International Autodrome, getting underway at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 4 p.m. ET. on ESPN 2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers, and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

It has become common to see Max Verstappen with the best odds of winning the pole position or the race in general. For the Miami Grand Prix, he has the best odds of winning the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -150. Verstappen is followed by Charles Leclerc (+300), Sergio Perez (+475), Fernando Alonso (+1400) and Carlos Sainz (+1800).

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2023 Miami Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alex Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

