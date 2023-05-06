NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for AdventHealth 400

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Missouri, and it’ll all lead up to the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m. ET with qualifying taking place the previous day.
Qualifying is set to get started on Saturday at 5:50 p.m. ET, and it can be seen on FS1.
Qualifying will start with a 15-minute warm-up/practice session separated into two groups. Then, Group A will feature a single-car, one-lap format before Group B does the same. The top five in each group will advance to the final round, which will include one more lap around the track to decide where cars will start the race on Sunday.
Kyle Larson is the betting favorite with +500 odds to win this race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin tied for the second-best odds at +750.
Entry list
2023 AdventHealth 400 Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|7
|8
|Kyle Busch
|8
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|14
|Brennan Poole
|15
|15
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|17
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|18
|Christopher Bell
|20
|19
|Harrison Burton
|21
|20
|Joey Logano
|22
|21
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|22
|William Byron
|24
|23
|Justin Haley
|31
|24
|Michael McDowell
|34
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|26
|Ryan Preece
|41
|27
|Noah Gragson
|42
|28
|Erik Jones
|43
|29
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|30
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|31
|Josh Berry
|48
|32
|J.J. Yeley
|51
|33
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|34
|Ty Dillon
|77
|35
|Josh Bilicki
|78
|36
|Daniel Suarez
|99