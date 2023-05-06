 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for AdventHealth 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Missouri, and it’ll all lead up to the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m. ET with qualifying taking place the previous day.

Qualifying is set to get started on Saturday at 5:50 p.m. ET, and it can be seen on FS1.

Qualifying will start with a 15-minute warm-up/practice session separated into two groups. Then, Group A will feature a single-car, one-lap format before Group B does the same. The top five in each group will advance to the final round, which will include one more lap around the track to decide where cars will start the race on Sunday.

Kyle Larson is the betting favorite with +500 odds to win this race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin tied for the second-best odds at +750.

Entry list

2023 AdventHealth 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Brennan Poole 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Josh Berry 48
32 J.J. Yeley 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Josh Bilicki 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation