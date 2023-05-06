NASCAR qualifying for AdventHealth 400 via live online stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Kansas this weekend for the AdventHealth 400 with qualifying taking place on Saturday, May 6 leading up to the next day’s main event. Qualifying will start at 5:50 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1.

Following a 15-minute warm-up/practice session, one group will go around the track once in a single-car format, and the second will go next. The top five from each group will continue into the final round where they’ll all go around the track one more time.

Kyle Larson is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds to win Sunday’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the AdventHealth 400

Date: Saturday, April 6

Time: 5:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list