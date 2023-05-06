 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying for AdventHealth 400 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at AdventHealth 400 via live online stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Kansas this weekend for the AdventHealth 400 with qualifying taking place on Saturday, May 6 leading up to the next day’s main event. Qualifying will start at 5:50 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1.

Following a 15-minute warm-up/practice session, one group will go around the track once in a single-car format, and the second will go next. The top five from each group will continue into the final round where they’ll all go around the track one more time.

Kyle Larson is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds to win Sunday’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the AdventHealth 400

Date: Saturday, April 6
Time: 5:50 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 AdventHealth 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Brennan Poole 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Josh Berry 48
32 J.J. Yeley 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Josh Bilicki 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

