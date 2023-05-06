 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for AdventHealth 400 race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (14) races to the inside of driver Ryan Blaney (12) during the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR will be in the midwest this weekend. The Kansas Motor Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas will play host to the 2023 AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 7. The day prior, on Saturday, practice and qualifying will take place. This will be the first of two Cup races at the Kansas Motor Speedway this year.

This race track utilizes one-lap qualifying. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice period as the race field is separated into two groups. Then, the drivers in Group A will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier, with the five fastest drivers advancing to the final round of qualifying. The drivers in Group B will then repeat this process as they send their five fastest drivers to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will then run a new single-lap, single-car qualifier to determine who will earn pole position for Sunday’s race.

Heading into the weekend, Kyle Larson has the best odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500. He is followed by William Byron (+750), Tyler Reddick (+750), Denny Hamlin (+750), Martin Truex Jr. (+850) and Christopher Bell (+750).

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 AdventHealth 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Brennan Poole 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Josh Berry 48
32 J.J. Yeley 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Josh Bilicki 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

