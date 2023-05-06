NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for AdventHealth 400 race

NASCAR will be in the midwest this weekend. The Kansas Motor Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas will play host to the 2023 AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 7. The day prior, on Saturday, practice and qualifying will take place. This will be the first of two Cup races at the Kansas Motor Speedway this year.

This race track utilizes one-lap qualifying. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice period as the race field is separated into two groups. Then, the drivers in Group A will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier, with the five fastest drivers advancing to the final round of qualifying. The drivers in Group B will then repeat this process as they send their five fastest drivers to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will then run a new single-lap, single-car qualifier to determine who will earn pole position for Sunday’s race.

Heading into the weekend, Kyle Larson has the best odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500. He is followed by William Byron (+750), Tyler Reddick (+750), Denny Hamlin (+750), Martin Truex Jr. (+850) and Christopher Bell (+750).

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.