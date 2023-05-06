Full undercard for Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder super middleweight fight

Cinco de Mayo weekend is upon us and that means Canelo Alvarez is back in the ring. This year, the Guadalajara, Mexico native is fighting in his home country for the first time since 2011. He will face John Ryder in a bid for Alvarez’s undisputed super middleweight title.

Canelo last fought in Mexico when he successfully defended his WBC junior middleweight title against Kermit Cintron in Mexico City. He had fought multiple times per year in Mexico up to that point, but has since fought exclusively in the United States.

He enters this fight with a 58-2-2 record and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Gennady Golovkin, claiming a second straight victory over GGG to close out their trilogy. That came following a fairly one-sided loss to Dmitry Bivol in a bid for the WBA light heavyweight title.

Ryder enters the fight with a 32-5 record and is coming off four straight wins. Most recently, he won the vacant WBO interim title against Zach Parker. His last loss came in 2019 against Callum Smith in a bid for the WBA and The Ring super middleweight titles. Canelo claimed those belts from Smith a year later when he beat him in the Alamodome.

The full event will air as a DAZN PPV. The preliminary fights get started at approximately 6 p.m. ET on the regular DAZN channel. The main card fights get going at 8 p.m. and will air on the PPV broadcast.

Canelo is a -1600 favorite to win while Ryder is a +800 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Total rounds on the 12-round bout is installed at 8.5. A Canelo stoppage is favored at -350.

The card features a second title fight with Julio Cesar Martinez putting his WBC flyweight title on the line against Ronal Batista. Martinez is a -1600 favorite to win while Batista is a +750 favorite. The favored fight outcome is a Martinez stoppage with -650 odds.

The other fight on the main card getting odds sees Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela face Steve Spark in a ten-round junior welterweight fight. Valenzuela is a -150 favorite to win. The favored outcome is a Valenzuela stoppage at +180, which is followed by a Spark stoppage at +200.

Full Card for Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder

Main card

Main event : Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, for Alvarez’s super middleweight undisputed championship

: Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, for Alvarez’s super middleweight undisputed championship Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Ronal Batista, 12 rounds, for Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweights

Preliminary card