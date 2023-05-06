Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder PPV price, TV channel, live stream options for super middleweight title bout

Saturday night brings a big fight night. It’s not the biggest fight this year, or even this month for determining the best of the best, but it’s a big fight nonetheless. Canelo Alvarez will fight John Ryder on Saturday night in Mexico City with the undisputed super middleweight championship on the line. Ryder is not a big name for Canelo, but this marks his first fight in his home country since he beat Kermit Cintron in 2011.

Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder: How to watch, how much the PPV costs

The main card for this event gets started at 8 p.m. ET. The main event ring walks are expected fairly early in the 11 p.m. hour, although a lengthier undercard could delay that.

The fight will air on DAZN as a PPV event. DAZN costs $24.99 per month and for this fight you’ll need to pay an additional $84.99 as the PPV price.

Fighter history

Canelo (58-2-2) is back once again in his climb back from a tough loss to Dmitry Bivol a year ago on this same weekend. He moved up to light heavyweight to challenge Bivol for his WBA title and lost a fairly clean decision. He is coming back down to super middleweight where he has had considerable success.

He most recently beat Gennady Golovkin via unanimous decision to close out their trilogy of bouts that began at middleweight. They fought to a draw in September 2017 with the WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring titles on the line. A year later, Canelo claimed a majority decision to win the WBA, WBC, and vacant The Ring titles. He subsequently won a light heavyweight title with a win over Sergey Kovalev, and then moved back to super middleweight for most of the past two and a half years aside from the Bivol fight.

Ryder (32-5) heads into the bout with some championship experience, but he has struggled when he’s stepped up in competition. After winning his first 15 fights, he lost a unanimous decision to Billy Joe Saunders for the British and Commonwealth middleweight titles. After that, he won four straight fights and claimed a secondary WBO middleweight title before getting stopped in the seventh round by Nick Blackwell in a bid for a British title.

He’s lost three fights since, including a bid for the WBA and The Ring super middleweight titles against Callum Smith. Canelo later beat Smith to claim those titles. He comes into the bout on a four-fight win streak, including a stoppage against Zach Parker last November to claim the vacant WBO interim super middleweight title.

Fight odds

Canelo is a sizable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -1600 while Ryder is +800. Total rounds for the 12-round bout is installed at 8.5 with the over and under equally priced. The favored fight outcome is a Canelo knockout at -350 while a Canelo decision is +320. For Ryder, a decision upset is +1400 and a stoppage shocker is +1800.

Full Card for Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder

Main card

Main event : Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, for Alvarez’s super middleweight undisputed championship

: Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, for Alvarez’s super middleweight undisputed championship Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Ronal Batista, 12 rounds, for Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweights

Preliminary card