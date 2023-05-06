Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Fight night is upon us in Mexico City and native son Canelo Alvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against John Ryder. The fight airs atop a DAZN PPV card and will get started in the 11 p.m. hour.

Canelo (58-2-2) is fighting in Mexico for the first time since he beat Kermit Cintron in a 2011 junior middleweight title fight. He’s fought exclusively in the United States since then, bouncing between middleweight, super middleweight, and light heavyweight. He cleaned out the middleweight division, claimed an undisputed title at super middleweight, and added a light heavyweight title, although he lost a year ago to Dmitry Bivol in another light heavyweight title bout.

Ryder (32-5) is taking a big step in competition after winning the WBO’s interim title last November. He’s won four straight bouts, but lost his biggest fight prior to this. He faced Callum Smith in a bid for the WBA and The Ring super middleweight titles, but lost a unanimous decision.

Canelo comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -1800 favorite while Ryder is a +900 underdog. The favored fight outcome is a Canelo stoppage at -370. A Canelo decisionis +330, a Ryder decision is +1600, and a Ryder stoppage is +2000. A draw sits at +2200.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the bout until it comes to a close and we have an outcome.

Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD