 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who will John Ryder fight next after loss to Canelo Alvarez?

The Englishman falls to 0-5 in title fights. What’s left for him?

By DKNation Staff
John Ryder of Great Britain punches Canelo Alvarez of Mexico during the fight for the Super Middleweight Championship at Akron Stadium on May 06, 2023 in Zapopan, Mexico. Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Despite a heroic performance after a knockdown and losing a ton of blood, John Ryder lost to Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision 120-107, 120-107, 118-109 on Saturday night in Guadalajara, Mexico.

For Ryder, despite being the No. 5 ranked fighter by Ring Magazine, is without a belt and hasn’t shown much that shows he’s worthy of competing for a championship. He’s shown some success everywhere from 160 to 175, and perhaps a change in weight class might be the move for him.

Ryder (32-6, 18 KO’s) looks to be a very good if not great fighter, but one with incredible toughness and heart. Serving as gatekeeper for fighters such as undefeated Cuban fighter David Morrell (9-0, 8 KO’s) or fellow Brit Zach Harper (22-1, 16 KO’s) might be the best path forward for the 34-year-old.

But in a career where he’s had his chances, and was unlucky in a loss to Rocky Fielding for the British championship where he was likely denied by only the judges, it might be near the end for the man from Islington, London.

More From DraftKings Nation