Who will John Ryder fight next after loss to Canelo Alvarez?

Despite a heroic performance after a knockdown and losing a ton of blood, John Ryder lost to Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision 120-107, 120-107, 118-109 on Saturday night in Guadalajara, Mexico.

For Ryder, despite being the No. 5 ranked fighter by Ring Magazine, is without a belt and hasn’t shown much that shows he’s worthy of competing for a championship. He’s shown some success everywhere from 160 to 175, and perhaps a change in weight class might be the move for him.

Ryder (32-6, 18 KO’s) looks to be a very good if not great fighter, but one with incredible toughness and heart. Serving as gatekeeper for fighters such as undefeated Cuban fighter David Morrell (9-0, 8 KO’s) or fellow Brit Zach Harper (22-1, 16 KO’s) might be the best path forward for the 34-year-old.

But in a career where he’s had his chances, and was unlucky in a loss to Rocky Fielding for the British championship where he was likely denied by only the judges, it might be near the end for the man from Islington, London.