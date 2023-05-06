Who has Canelo Alvarez fought so far in his boxing career? Fighter history, record, more

As one of boxing’s most prevalent icons through the modern era, undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO) will strap up with challenger John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO) this Saturday night. With the fight taking place in Guadalajara, Mexico (Estadio Akron), Canelo will be fighting professionally in his hometown for the first time since June 2011, where he earned a late TKO victory over Ryan Rhodes.

As Alvarez approaches 60 professional victories in the squared-circle, let us reflect back on some of his previous notable opponents.

Canelo Alvarez fight history

Here are Canelo Alvarez’s past 10 fights, consecutively:

Sep. 17, 2022: W-UD, Def. Gennady Golovkin

May 7, 2022: L-UD, vs. Dmitry Bivol

Nov. 6, 2021: W-TKO, Def. Caleb Plant (round 11)

May 8, 2021: W-RTD, Def. Billy Joe Saunders (round 8)

Feb. 27, 2021: W-RTD, Def. Avni Yildirim (round 3)

Dec. 19, 2020: W-UD, Def. Callum Smith

Nov. 2, 2019: W-KO, Def. Sergey Kovalev (round 11)

May 4, 2019: W-UD, Def. Daniel Jacobs

Dec. 15, 2018: W-TKO, Def. Rocky Fielding (round 3)

Sep. 15, 2018: W-MD, Def. Gennady Golovkin

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Canelo Alvarez is a -1800 favorite to defeat John Ryder, who is a +900 underdog on Saturday night. The round total is set at 8.5 (-110/-120).