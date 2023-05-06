 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who has John Ryder fought so far in his boxing career? Fighter history, record, more

John Ryder will take on Canelo Alvarez in a super middleweight bout on Saturday. We break down his record heading into the ring.

By Gabriel Santiago
Boxing in London - Zach Parker v John Ryder
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Zach Parker (R) of Great Britain exchanges punches with John Ryder of Great Britain during the WBO International Super-Middleweight Title fight between Zach Parker and John Ryder at The O2 Arena on November 26, 2022 in London, England.
Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images

As one of boxing’s most prevalent icons through the modern era, undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO) will strap up with challenger John “The Gorilla” Ryder (32-5, 18 KO) this Saturday night. With the fight taking place in Canelo’s hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico (Estadio Akron), Ryder will have his work cut out for him.

With fight night already here, let us have a look back on who the British southpaw has previously faced. For those keeping track, this will be Ryder’s 38th professional bout.

John Ryder fight history

  • Nov. 26, 2022: W-RTD, Def. Zach Parker (round 5)
  • Feb. 12, 2022: W-SD, Def. Daniel Jacobs
  • Sep. 10, 2021: W-TKO, Def. Jozef Jurko (round 5)
  • Dec. 18, 2020: W-UD, Def. Mike Guy
  • Nov. 23, 2019: L-UD, vs. Callum Smith
  • May 4, 2019: W-TKO, Def. Bilal Akkawy (round 3)
  • Oct. 27, 2018: W-KO, Def. Andrey Sirotkin (round 7)
  • May 5, 2018: W-KO, Def. Jamie Cox (round 2)
  • Oct. 14, 2017: W-KO, Def. Patrick Nielsen (round 5)
  • Apr. 22, 2017: L-SD, vs. Rocky Fielding

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Canelo Alvarez is a -1800 favorite to defeat John Ryder, who is a +900 underdog on Saturday night. The round total is set at 8.5 (-110/-120).

