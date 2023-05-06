Who has John Ryder fought so far in his boxing career? Fighter history, record, more

As one of boxing’s most prevalent icons through the modern era, undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO) will strap up with challenger John “The Gorilla” Ryder (32-5, 18 KO) this Saturday night. With the fight taking place in Canelo’s hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico (Estadio Akron), Ryder will have his work cut out for him.

With fight night already here, let us have a look back on who the British southpaw has previously faced. For those keeping track, this will be Ryder’s 38th professional bout.

John Ryder fight history

Nov. 26, 2022: W-RTD, Def. Zach Parker (round 5)

Feb. 12, 2022: W-SD, Def. Daniel Jacobs

Sep. 10, 2021: W-TKO, Def. Jozef Jurko (round 5)

Dec. 18, 2020: W-UD, Def. Mike Guy

Nov. 23, 2019: L-UD, vs. Callum Smith

May 4, 2019: W-TKO, Def. Bilal Akkawy (round 3)

Oct. 27, 2018: W-KO, Def. Andrey Sirotkin (round 7)

May 5, 2018: W-KO, Def. Jamie Cox (round 2)

Oct. 14, 2017: W-KO, Def. Patrick Nielsen (round 5)

Apr. 22, 2017: L-SD, vs. Rocky Fielding

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Canelo Alvarez is a -1800 favorite to defeat John Ryder, who is a +900 underdog on Saturday night. The round total is set at 8.5 (-110/-120).