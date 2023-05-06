 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder: How experts are predicting super middleweight fight

We’ll go over how some boxing experts are predicting Saturday night’s super middleweight title fight between Canelo and John Ryder.

By Gabriel Santiago
As one of boxing’s feature fighters through the current epoch, undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO) will strap up with challenger John “The Gorilla” Ryder (32-5, 18 KO) this Saturday night. With the fight taking place in Guadalajara, Mexico (Estadio Akron), Canelo will be fighting professionally in his hometown for the first time in over a decade (2011). Ryder — who is on a four-fight win streak — is currently a 9/1 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook to defeat Canelo on his home turf.

Below, we’ll go over what the experts are predicting for this showdown in Mexico:

CBS Sports

“Ryder won’t be able to muscle Alvarez around, nor will he be the more dangerous puncher, nor will he be the better technical boxer. If there’s a path to Ryder’s victory that doesn’t involve landing a perfect punch or Alvarez crumbling completely, I simply can’t see it. Expect Alvarez to roll in front of a fired-up Mexican crowd. Pick: Alvarez via KO 5

—Brent Brookhouse

Bad Left Hook

“In my humble opinion, this is as good of a momentum-building fight as Canelo could really hope for as a credible opponent who doesn’t really pose a significant threat. And it’s not even that I think John Ryder is the most terrible fighter or anything, but he’s clearly overmatched in the talent department and Canelo is going to have a point to prove in front of his countrymen as he looks toward a rematch with Dmitry Bivol. Canelo looks to put a stamp on this fight in the second half and stops Ryder late. Pick: Alvarez via TKO 10

—Wil Esco

Sporting News

“Are you really asking me this question? Look, I know stranger things have happened in boxing, right? We’ve seen big upsets before—not this weekend! John Ryder is a fine opponent just to get a tune-up in. [...] I don’t think it lasts more than seven rounds; He’ll probably knock him out with a body shot. [...] He’s got to give the fans back at home what they want, which is a knockout. Anything less is uncivilized. Pick: Alvarez via KO 7

—Andreas Hale

