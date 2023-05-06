Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder: How experts are predicting super middleweight fight

As one of boxing’s feature fighters through the current epoch, undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO) will strap up with challenger John “The Gorilla” Ryder (32-5, 18 KO) this Saturday night. With the fight taking place in Guadalajara, Mexico (Estadio Akron), Canelo will be fighting professionally in his hometown for the first time in over a decade (2011). Ryder — who is on a four-fight win streak — is currently a 9/1 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook to defeat Canelo on his home turf.

Below, we’ll go over what the experts are predicting for this showdown in Mexico:

“Ryder won’t be able to muscle Alvarez around, nor will he be the more dangerous puncher, nor will he be the better technical boxer. If there’s a path to Ryder’s victory that doesn’t involve landing a perfect punch or Alvarez crumbling completely, I simply can’t see it. Expect Alvarez to roll in front of a fired-up Mexican crowd. Pick: Alvarez via KO 5”

—Brent Brookhouse

“In my humble opinion, this is as good of a momentum-building fight as Canelo could really hope for as a credible opponent who doesn’t really pose a significant threat. And it’s not even that I think John Ryder is the most terrible fighter or anything, but he’s clearly overmatched in the talent department and Canelo is going to have a point to prove in front of his countrymen as he looks toward a rematch with Dmitry Bivol. Canelo looks to put a stamp on this fight in the second half and stops Ryder late. Pick: Alvarez via TKO 10”

—Wil Esco

Sports Book Wire [NO INFO FOUND AS OF MAY 5, 5 P.M. EST]

“Are you really asking me this question? Look, I know stranger things have happened in boxing, right? We’ve seen big upsets before—not this weekend! John Ryder is a fine opponent just to get a tune-up in. [...] I don’t think it lasts more than seven rounds; He’ll probably knock him out with a body shot. [...] He’s got to give the fans back at home what they want, which is a knockout. Anything less is uncivilized. Pick: Alvarez via KO 7”

—Andreas Hale