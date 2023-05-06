How much are Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder getting paid for Saturday’s super middleweight bout

The WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and WBO super middleweight titles are on the line as Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder will square off this coming Saturday, May 6 at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The super middleweight fight will be streamed on DAZN. The main card is scheduled to be starting at 5 p.m. ET. Canelo and Ryder will make their way to the ring sometime after 11 p.m.

Canelo is making his first fight appearance in 2023, after closing out a trilogy with Gennady Golovkin with an unanimous decision win last September. With an impressive record of (58-2-2, 39 KOs), Canelo has been the face of the super middleweight division since moving up in 2018. The current WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and WBO super middleweight champion is closing in on 60 professional wins and looks to get past Ryder in his home country.

We don’t have official numbers, but Totalsportal is reporting Canelo is due a guaranteed $10 million and an estimated 65% of the PPV shares. When the fight wraps up officially, Canelo could walk away with $33 million in total. While we don’t know the official dollars, his promoter Eddie Hearn told the Associated Press that the fighter is taking a pay cut to fight in his home country for the first time in 12 years. It appears Hearn told the AP Canelo could take a pay cut of more than $10 million. Take any promoter’s words with a grain of salt, but it’s still worth noting.

On the opposite side of the ring, Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) secured the vacant WBO interim super-middleweight title defeating Zach Parker by way of fifth-round RTD last November. Parker is on a four-fight win streak and is looking to pull off the upset in this one. Ryder is due a guaranteed $1 million. Once the fight is over in its entirety, Ryder could end up with $3.3 million in total as he is estimated to receive 35% of PPV shares, per Totalsportal.