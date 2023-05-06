How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 35

The English Premier League enters Matchday 35 with several tantalizing encounters, including a headliner at the top of the table and several battles that will impact the relegation race.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Newcastle and Arsenal face off in a matchup that is sure to impact the title race. The Gunners are likely going to be able to avoid a fall to third place, but they need a win to keep the pressure on Manchester City. Newcastle will try to keep their winning ways going as they are set for one of their best finishes in club history. On the other side of the table, Monday’s three games will all feature teams in the relegation zone fighting to stay up. Everton, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City could all use points as we enter the final weeks of the season.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 35 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 35 schedule

Saturday, May 6

Manchester City vs. Leeds United - 10 a.m. ET, USA, NBCsports.com

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Wolves vs. Aston Villa - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Liverpool vs. Brentford - 12:30 p.m. ET, USA, NBCSports.com

Sunday, May 7

Newcastle vs. Arsenal - 12:30 p.m. ET, USA, NBCSports.com

West Ham vs. Manchester United - 3 p.m. ET, Peacock

Monday, May 8

Fulham vs. Leicester City - 10 a.m. ET, USA, NBCSports.com

Brighton vs. Everton - 12:30 p.m. ET, USA, NBCSports.com

Nottingham Forest vs. Southampton - 3 p.m. ET, USA, NBCSports.com