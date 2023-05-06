AS Roma vs Inter Milan: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

AS Roma and Inter Milan will face off Saturday afternoon in Serie A action with a Champions League berth for next season potentially on the line. Inter currently occupy the fourth and final spot for next year’s tournament, while Roma sit just two points behind but are actually seventh in the table due to other tiebreakers.

Let’s take a closer look at Saturday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

AS Roma v. Inter Milan

Date: Saturday, May 6

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

AS Roma: +210

Draw: +210

Inter Milan: +135

Moneyline pick: Inter Milan +135

Roma may have taken the last match between these two clubs 2-1 but Inter have won the previous five meetings in the series. Both teams have games in Europe in the coming week, so we’ll see if there are any lineup decisions based on the scheduling.

There’s a chance Roma attacker Paulo Dybala isn’t available, and he’s expected to play off the bench if he is healthy. Zeki Celik has a ban for a card accumulation, while Marash Kumbulla, Andrea Belotti, Stephan El Shaarawy and Georginio Wijnaldum all remain out. Milan Skriniar and Robin Gosens will be out for Inter.

The pursuit of a Champions League spot next season in front of the home crowd should give Roma motivation but Inter are the more intact side and will play most of their top squad even a UCL Derby di Milano coming up. There’s a lot of letdown potential but Inter do eventually take three points here.