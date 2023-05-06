The WWE will head to the Caribbean this weekend with Backlash coming live from Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The show will take place on Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

How to watch Backlash 2023

Date: Saturday, May 6th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $5 a month.

What to watch for during Backlash 2023

Backlash is annual staple on the company’s spring calendar and is usually the first pay-per-view after Wrestlemania. As the name suggests, it’s the “backlash” from Wrestlemania and typically features rematches from the company’s marquee event. However, that’s not really the case this year, as the focus has been placed on the show’s location in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This will be the first ppv for the island since New Year’s Revolution in January of 2005 and will be the first of two ppv’s outside of the continental United States that the company will hold this month.

The headliner of the show is Puerto Rican pop icon Bad Bunny stepping into the ring to face Damian Priest in a street fight match. Helping Rey Mysterio defeat his son Dominik at Wrestlemania last month, Bad Bunny has been at odds with the Judgement Day and his former friend Priest ever since. Originally set to host this ppv, he will now step into the ring.

Another marquee match will feature Cody Rhodes trying to clear a gargantuan hurdle when taking on Brock Lesnar. After losing to Roman Reigns in the Wrestlemania main event, Rhodes made it clear that he was still gunning after the “Tribal Chief” for the titles. However, he was attacked by Lesnar on the Raw after Wrestlemania and the two have been on a collision course ever since.

The other big match will feature the undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens team up to take on The Usos and Solo Sikoa in a six-man tag team match. Zayn and Owens dethroned the Usos for the belts at Wrestlemania and successfully defended them in a rematch last week on Smackdown. For their failures, the Usos have been on the outs within the Bloodline and their younger brother Sikoa has stepped up into a more prominent role within the group over the past month. It was Sikoa who put Riddlw on the shelf back in December and he has recently returned to rejoin the war against the Bloodline.

Also on the card, we will get Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defending her title against Iyo Sky and Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley defending against Zelina Vega. We will also get Austin Theory defending the United States Championship in a triple threat match.

Full list of matches*

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Iyo Sky

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zelina Vega

United States Championship - Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest (San Juan Street Fight)

The Bloodline vs. Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens/Matt Riddle

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Seth Rollins vs. Omos

*Card subject to change