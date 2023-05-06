Where is Backlash 2023?

The WWE will return to pay-per-view this weekend with Backlash taking place on Saturday, May 6. The show will come live from Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico and will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

This show will be significant as it will mark the WWE’s first ppv in Puerto Rico since New Year’s Revolution in January 0f 2005. The company tends to visit San Juan about every other year for a house show, but this time they’ll be setting up shop for the first pay-per-view after Wrestlemania 39. They’ve pumped a lot of hype for this show and headlining the event is Puerto Rican pop icon Bad Bunny, who has regularly appeared on WWE television since 2021. He was initially announced as the host of Backlash in his home land, but will now step in the ring when facing fellow Puerto Rican wrestler Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight.

This show will be the first of three consecutive ppv’s away from the continental United States for the company. Later in the month, they will return to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions and in July, they will head to London for Money in the Bank.