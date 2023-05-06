Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo odds: Tale of the tape for UFC bantamweight title bout

UCF 288 will be held Saturday, May 6, from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The main event will be a super fight at the 135-pound division between bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo. Also on the card is a welterweight title eliminator bout between top five fighters Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad.

ESPN+ PPV will have live coverage of the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET. The main preliminary card will be on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET and the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET.

Sterling (22-3) will be making the third defense of his title. He won the title from Petr Yan at UFC 259 after Yan delivered an illegal knee to Sterling’s face while he was down. The rematch with Yan was signed for UFC 273 and Sterling used smart grappling and timely striking to take a split decision from Yan. He followed that up with a TKO win over T.J. Dillashaw.

Cejudo (18-2) is a former Olympic Gold Medalist in freestyle wrestling, winning the 55 kilograms division in 2008. He won the flyweight title in an upset of Demetrious Johnson on UFC 227 and made a successful defense against Dillashaw before deciding to move up to bantamweight and take on that division’s champion Marlon Moraes. Cejudo stopped Moraes by TKO in the third round at UFC 238 to hold titles at both divisions. He finished Dominic Cruz at UFC 249 in the second round and retired shortly thereafter. Now he returns to the octagon after a three-year layoff.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Sterling vs. Cejudo at UFC 288 on Saturday, May 6.

Money line odds

Sterling: -105

Cejudo: -115