Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns odds: Tale of the tape for UFC welterweight bout

UFC 288 is set to take place on Saturday, May 10, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The event will be headlined by a bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. There will be a total of 14 bouts on the night between the three cards. Aside from the main event, one bout to look out for will be a welterweight clash between Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns. The main card will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN+.

This bout is one of three between ranked opponents on the card. No. 4 Muhammad (22-3) and No. 5 Burns (22-5) will meet in the octagon for the first time in hopes of earning a welterweight title shot. The former is red hot, having won eight of his last nine bouts with a no-contest mixed in there. Muhammad has yet to earn a title bout his career, but a convincing victory here could grant him that opportunity.

Burns is making a quick turnaround after fighting in April. The last time we saw him, he was in the octagon with Jorge Masvidal. He won that bout via unanimous decision and in a little over a month of recovery time, will face a pretty solid test. This will be his third fight this year, and a win would mark two in a row.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Muhammad vs. Burns at UFC 288 on Saturday, May 6.

Money line odds

Muhammad: +110

Burns: -130