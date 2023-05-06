Odds for Sterling-Cejudo bantamweight title fight at UFC 288

UFC 288 is set for Saturday, May 6, from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The main event of the evening is a bantamweight title bout between the champion Aljamain Sterling and the contender Henry Cejudo. This is one of the more anticipated bouts of the year simply because of the situation surrounding the event. Sterling is the three-time defending division champ, while Cejudo was the champ in 2020 before he retired and vacated the title.

Aside from the main event, look out for No.4 Belal Muhammad and No.5 Gilbert Burns. Both guys are atop the welterweight division and looking for a title opportunity somewhere here shortly. Muhammad is on fire right now, having won four in a row and eight of his last night. The only blemish in that stretch is a no-contest against current champion Leon Edwards. Burns will enter the octagon for the third time this year and look to make it three wins in a row.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC 288 odds

Main card

Sterling: -105

Cejudo: -115

Muhammad: +105

Burns: -125

Andrade: -190

Yan: +160

Evloev: TBA

Lopes: TBA

Gracie: +155

Jourdain: -180

Preliminary card

Dober: -205

Frevola: +175

Nzechukwu: -190

Clark: +160

Williams: -305

Bedoya: +255

Rodriguez: -140

Jandiroba: +120

Early Preliminary card

Smith: +145

Hawes: +180

Aliskerov: -210

Estevam: -180

Zhumaglov: +155

Holmes: +150

Ribeiro: -175

Santos: -190

Munoz: +160