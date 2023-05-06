Odds for Sterling-Cejudo bantamweight title fight at UFC 288

UFC 288 is set for Saturday, May 6, from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The main event of the evening is a bantamweight title bout between the champion Aljamain Sterling and the contender Henry Cejudo. This is one of the more anticipated bouts of the year simply because of the situation surrounding the event. Sterling is the three-time defending division champ, while Cejudo was the champ in 2020 before he retired and vacated the title.
Aside from the main event, look out for No.4 Belal Muhammad and No.5 Gilbert Burns. Both guys are atop the welterweight division and looking for a title opportunity somewhere here shortly. Muhammad is on fire right now, having won four in a row and eight of his last night. The only blemish in that stretch is a no-contest against current champion Leon Edwards. Burns will enter the octagon for the third time this year and look to make it three wins in a row.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds
UFC 288 odds
Main card
Sterling: -105
Cejudo: -115
Muhammad: +105
Burns: -125
Andrade: -190
Yan: +160
Evloev: TBA
Lopes: TBA
Gracie: +155
Jourdain: -180
Preliminary card
Dober: -205
Frevola: +175
Nzechukwu: -190
Clark: +160
Williams: -305
Bedoya: +255
Rodriguez: -140
Jandiroba: +120
Early Preliminary card
Smith: +145
Jandiroba: -170
Hawes: +180
Aliskerov: -210
Estevam: -180
Zhumaglov: +155
Holmes: +150
Ribeiro: -175
Santos: -190
Munoz: +160