 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Odds for Sterling-Cejudo bantamweight title fight at UFC 288

UFC 288 comes to you live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Saturday, May 6. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By DKNation Staff
MMA: UFC 249-Cejudo vs Cruz Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 288 is set for Saturday, May 6, from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The main event of the evening is a bantamweight title bout between the champion Aljamain Sterling and the contender Henry Cejudo. This is one of the more anticipated bouts of the year simply because of the situation surrounding the event. Sterling is the three-time defending division champ, while Cejudo was the champ in 2020 before he retired and vacated the title.

Aside from the main event, look out for No.4 Belal Muhammad and No.5 Gilbert Burns. Both guys are atop the welterweight division and looking for a title opportunity somewhere here shortly. Muhammad is on fire right now, having won four in a row and eight of his last night. The only blemish in that stretch is a no-contest against current champion Leon Edwards. Burns will enter the octagon for the third time this year and look to make it three wins in a row.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC 288 odds

Main card

Sterling: -105
Cejudo: -115

Muhammad: +105
Burns: -125

Andrade: -190
Yan: +160

Evloev: TBA
Lopes: TBA

Gracie: +155
Jourdain: -180

Preliminary card

Dober: -205
Frevola: +175

Nzechukwu: -190
Clark: +160

Williams: -305
Bedoya: +255

Rodriguez: -140
Jandiroba: +120

Early Preliminary card

Smith: +145
Jandiroba: -170

Hawes: +180
Aliskerov: -210

Estevam: -180
Zhumaglov: +155

Holmes: +150
Ribeiro: -175

Santos: -190
Munoz: +160

More From DraftKings Nation