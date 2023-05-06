Weather forecast for 2023 Kentucky Derby

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby may see some showers roll through over Churchill Downs, though it looks like the worst of it will be over by the morning. The weather forecast for Louisville this Saturday calls for AM showers following Friday’s PM showers, with a 50% chance of precipitation during the day on Saturday.

Friday will bring scattered showers throughout the day, as well. Expect temperatures in the mid-to-high 60s for Saturday’s festivities, and keep an eye out for a delayed post time. When betting, make sure to note which horses are good in the mud, as the track will not be in ideal conditions for the three-year-old thoroughbreds.

Saturday night will bring more scattered showers, so it’s not likely that we see much of the sun over Louisville this weekend. The Derby post time is marked as 6:57 p.m. ET for Saturday, May 6.