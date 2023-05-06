How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby on TV

The Run for the Roses returns to Churchill Downs this weekend. The 2023 Kentucky Derby will see 20 of the best three-year-old horses in the world kick off this year’s Triple Crown.
All of the Derby festivities and early races will be broadcast from 12:00 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, with the Derby itself getting underway at 6:57 p.m. ET, according to the listed post time. NBC’s Peacock streaming service will also be at Churchill from 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and the service will offer a replay of the race as well.
Live coverage is also available on NBCSports.com as well as the NBC Sports app. If you don’t have a cable login to access NBC Sports online, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it. You can also download the Twin Spires app for any Roku enabled device, and you’ll be able to watch the Kentucky Derby and Oaks live.
Here is the full 2023 Kentucky Derby field with the post positions, trainer, jockey, and morning line odds from Churchill Downs:
2023 Kentucky Derby Morning Line
|Post Position
|Horse
|Trainer
|Jockey
|Morning Line Odds
|1
|Hit Show
|Brad Cox
|Manny Franco
|30-1
|2
|Verifying
|Brad Cox
|Tyler Gaffalione
|15-1
|3
|Two Phil’s
|Larry Rivelli
|Jareth Loveberry
|12-1
|4
|Confidence Game
|Keith Desormeaux
|James Graham
|20-1
|5
|Tapit Trice
|Todd Pletcher
|Luis Saez
|5-1
|6
|Kingsbarns
|Todd Pletcher
|Jose Ortiz
|12-1
|7
|Reincarnate
|Tim Yakteen
|John Velazquez
|50-1
|8
|Mage
|Gustavo Delgado
|Javier Castellano
|15-1
|9
|Skinner
|John Shirreffs
|Juan Hernandez
|20-1
|10
|Disarm
|Steve Asmussen
|Joel Rosario
|30-1
|11
|Jace’s Road
|Brad Cox
|Florent Geroux
|50-1
|12
|Sun Thunder
|Kenny McPeek
|Brian Hernandez Jr.
|50-1
|13
|Angel of Empire
|Brad Cox
|Flavien Prat
|8-1
|14
|Forte
|Todd Pletcher
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|3-1
|15
|Raise Cain
|Ben Colebrook
|Gerardo Corrales
|50-1
|16
|Derma Sotogake
|Hidetaka Otonashi
|Christophe Lemaire
|10-1
|17
|Rocket Can
|Bill Mott
|Junior Alvarado
|30-1
|18
|Cyclone Mischief
|Dale Romans
|TBA
|30-1
|19
|Mandarin Hero
|Terunobu Fujita
|TBA
|20-1
|20
|King Russell
|Ron Moquett
|TBA
|50-1
|Scratch
|Scratch
|Scratch