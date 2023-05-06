How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby on TV

The Run for the Roses returns to Churchill Downs this weekend. The 2023 Kentucky Derby will see 20 of the best three-year-old horses in the world kick off this year’s Triple Crown.

All of the Derby festivities and early races will be broadcast from 12:00 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, with the Derby itself getting underway at 6:57 p.m. ET, according to the listed post time. NBC’s Peacock streaming service will also be at Churchill from 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and the service will offer a replay of the race as well.

Live coverage is also available on NBCSports.com as well as the NBC Sports app. If you don’t have a cable login to access NBC Sports online, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it. You can also download the Twin Spires app for any Roku enabled device, and you’ll be able to watch the Kentucky Derby and Oaks live.

Here is the full 2023 Kentucky Derby field with the post positions, trainer, jockey, and morning line odds from Churchill Downs: