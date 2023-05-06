 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby on TV

One of the great traditions in sports returns to Churchill Downs. Here’s how to watch the Run for the Roses as well as all the pomp and circumstance from Louisville.

By Grace McDermott

148th Kentucky Derby Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Run for the Roses returns to Churchill Downs this weekend. The 2023 Kentucky Derby will see 20 of the best three-year-old horses in the world kick off this year’s Triple Crown.

All of the Derby festivities and early races will be broadcast from 12:00 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, with the Derby itself getting underway at 6:57 p.m. ET, according to the listed post time. NBC’s Peacock streaming service will also be at Churchill from 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and the service will offer a replay of the race as well.

Live coverage is also available on NBCSports.com as well as the NBC Sports app. If you don’t have a cable login to access NBC Sports online, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it. You can also download the Twin Spires app for any Roku enabled device, and you’ll be able to watch the Kentucky Derby and Oaks live.

Here is the full 2023 Kentucky Derby field with the post positions, trainer, jockey, and morning line odds from Churchill Downs:

2023 Kentucky Derby Morning Line

Post Position Horse Trainer Jockey Morning Line Odds
Post Position Horse Trainer Jockey Morning Line Odds
1 Hit Show Brad Cox Manny Franco 30-1
2 Verifying Brad Cox Tyler Gaffalione 15-1
3 Two Phil’s Larry Rivelli Jareth Loveberry 12-1
4 Confidence Game Keith Desormeaux James Graham 20-1
5 Tapit Trice Todd Pletcher Luis Saez 5-1
6 Kingsbarns Todd Pletcher Jose Ortiz 12-1
7 Reincarnate Tim Yakteen John Velazquez 50-1
8 Mage Gustavo Delgado Javier Castellano 15-1
9 Skinner John Shirreffs Juan Hernandez 20-1
10 Disarm Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario 30-1
11 Jace’s Road Brad Cox Florent Geroux 50-1
12 Sun Thunder Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez Jr. 50-1
13 Angel of Empire Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8-1
14 Forte Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz Jr. 3-1
15 Raise Cain Ben Colebrook Gerardo Corrales 50-1
16 Derma Sotogake Hidetaka Otonashi Christophe Lemaire 10-1
17 Rocket Can Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 30-1
18 Cyclone Mischief Dale Romans TBA 30-1
19 Mandarin Hero Terunobu Fujita TBA 20-1
20 King Russell Ron Moquett TBA 50-1
Scratch Practical Move Tim Yakteen Ramon Vazquez 10-1
Scratch Lord Miles Saffie Joseph Jr. Paco Lopez 30-1
Scratch Continuar Yoshito Yahagi Ryusei Sakai 50-1

