How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby via live online stream

Watch the Run for the Roses from anywhere. Here’s how to catch the biggest horse race of the year.

By Grace McDermott

Kentucky Derby Previews Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Twenty of the best three-year-old horses in the world will head to Churchill Downs this week for the most exciting two minutes in sport. The first Saturday of May means that it’s time for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

If you aren’t picnicking in the infield or enjoying the grandstands, you can watch the race from wherever you might be. The Derby will be live streamed from 12:00 to 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6 on NBC and Peacock. You can also use a cable login to watch it on NBCSports.com as well as the NBC Sports app.

If you don’t have a cable login to access NBC Sports online, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it. You can also download the Twin Spires app for any Roku enabled device, and you’ll be able to watch the Kentucky Derby and Oaks live.

The Run for the Roses has a listed post time of 6:57 p.m. ET, but as is tradition you can expect the race to start a few minutes after that.

Here is the full 2023 Kentucky Derby field with the post positions, trainer, jockey, and morning line odds from Churchill Downs:

2023 Kentucky Derby Morning Line

Post Position Horse Trainer Jockey Morning Line Odds
Post Position Horse Trainer Jockey Morning Line Odds
1 Hit Show Brad Cox Manny Franco 30-1
2 Verifying Brad Cox Tyler Gaffalione 15-1
3 Two Phil’s Larry Rivelli Jareth Loveberry 12-1
4 Confidence Game Keith Desormeaux James Graham 20-1
5 Tapit Trice Todd Pletcher Luis Saez 5-1
6 Kingsbarns Todd Pletcher Jose Ortiz 12-1
7 Reincarnate Tim Yakteen John Velazquez 50-1
8 Mage Gustavo Delgado Javier Castellano 15-1
9 Skinner John Shirreffs Juan Hernandez 20-1
10 Disarm Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario 30-1
11 Jace’s Road Brad Cox Florent Geroux 50-1
12 Sun Thunder Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez Jr. 50-1
13 Angel of Empire Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8-1
14 Forte Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz Jr. 3-1
15 Raise Cain Ben Colebrook Gerardo Corrales 50-1
16 Derma Sotogake Hidetaka Otonashi Christophe Lemaire 10-1
17 Rocket Can Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 30-1
18 Cyclone Mischief Dale Romans TBA 30-1
19 Mandarin Hero Terunobu Fujita TBA 20-1
20 King Russell Ron Moquett TBA 50-1
Scratch Practical Move Tim Yakteen Ramon Vazquez 10-1
Scratch Lord Miles Saffie Joseph Jr. Paco Lopez 30-1
Scratch Continuar Yoshito Yahagi Ryusei Sakai 50-1

