How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby via live online stream

Twenty of the best three-year-old horses in the world will head to Churchill Downs this week for the most exciting two minutes in sport. The first Saturday of May means that it’s time for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

If you aren’t picnicking in the infield or enjoying the grandstands, you can watch the race from wherever you might be. The Derby will be live streamed from 12:00 to 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6 on NBC and Peacock. You can also use a cable login to watch it on NBCSports.com as well as the NBC Sports app.

If you don’t have a cable login to access NBC Sports online, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it. You can also download the Twin Spires app for any Roku enabled device, and you’ll be able to watch the Kentucky Derby and Oaks live.

The Run for the Roses has a listed post time of 6:57 p.m. ET, but as is tradition you can expect the race to start a few minutes after that.

Here is the full 2023 Kentucky Derby field with the post positions, trainer, jockey, and morning line odds from Churchill Downs: