How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby via live online stream

Twenty of the best three-year-old horses in the world will head to Churchill Downs this week for the most exciting two minutes in sport. The first Saturday of May means that it’s time for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.
If you aren’t picnicking in the infield or enjoying the grandstands, you can watch the race from wherever you might be. The Derby will be live streamed from 12:00 to 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6 on NBC and Peacock. You can also use a cable login to watch it on NBCSports.com as well as the NBC Sports app.
If you don’t have a cable login to access NBC Sports online, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it. You can also download the Twin Spires app for any Roku enabled device, and you’ll be able to watch the Kentucky Derby and Oaks live.
The Run for the Roses has a listed post time of 6:57 p.m. ET, but as is tradition you can expect the race to start a few minutes after that.
Here is the full 2023 Kentucky Derby field with the post positions, trainer, jockey, and morning line odds from Churchill Downs:
2023 Kentucky Derby Morning Line
|Post Position
|Horse
|Trainer
|Jockey
|Morning Line Odds
|1
|Hit Show
|Brad Cox
|Manny Franco
|30-1
|2
|Verifying
|Brad Cox
|Tyler Gaffalione
|15-1
|3
|Two Phil’s
|Larry Rivelli
|Jareth Loveberry
|12-1
|4
|Confidence Game
|Keith Desormeaux
|James Graham
|20-1
|5
|Tapit Trice
|Todd Pletcher
|Luis Saez
|5-1
|6
|Kingsbarns
|Todd Pletcher
|Jose Ortiz
|12-1
|7
|Reincarnate
|Tim Yakteen
|John Velazquez
|50-1
|8
|Mage
|Gustavo Delgado
|Javier Castellano
|15-1
|9
|Skinner
|John Shirreffs
|Juan Hernandez
|20-1
|10
|Disarm
|Steve Asmussen
|Joel Rosario
|30-1
|11
|Jace’s Road
|Brad Cox
|Florent Geroux
|50-1
|12
|Sun Thunder
|Kenny McPeek
|Brian Hernandez Jr.
|50-1
|13
|Angel of Empire
|Brad Cox
|Flavien Prat
|8-1
|14
|Forte
|Todd Pletcher
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|3-1
|15
|Raise Cain
|Ben Colebrook
|Gerardo Corrales
|50-1
|16
|Derma Sotogake
|Hidetaka Otonashi
|Christophe Lemaire
|10-1
|17
|Rocket Can
|Bill Mott
|Junior Alvarado
|30-1
|18
|Cyclone Mischief
|Dale Romans
|TBA
|30-1
|19
|Mandarin Hero
|Terunobu Fujita
|TBA
|20-1
|20
|King Russell
|Ron Moquett
|TBA
|50-1
|Scratch
|Scratch
|Scratch