Everything you need to know for Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola at UFC 288

UFC 288 is set to get going this weekend from the Prudential Center in New Jersey, on Saturday, May 6 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. Also notable is an preliminary card matchup of Drew Dober and Matt Frevola fighting at lightweight.

Dober (26-11) is on a three-fight winning streak. In 2022 he beat Bobby Green, Rafael Alves, and Terrance McKinney each win by knockout. Standing at 5’8” with a 70” reach and 40% striking accuracy, Dober last six wins in the UFC have come by way of knockout. The southpaw fights out of Nebraska and he looks to add another win to his record this weekend.

Frevola (10-3-1) enters this fight also on a streak, winning his last two fights over Genaro Valdez and Ottman Azaitar. Both wins were first-round knockouts as his 71” reach and 41% striking accuracy played a role in each fight. The product of Hunington, NY will look to extend his win-streak.

How to watch Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

Date: Saturday, May 6

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Dober: -210

Frevola: +180

Splits: 73% of handle, 78% of bets on Dober

This fight is sure to be a slugfest as each fighter has knockout abilities. With both fighters also entering the bout on streaks, one will have to go and lean toward Dober to get the job done. Frevolas will do his best to keep up but Dober has been too good of late. Lean toward him on the money-line and for him to win by KO, those odds are currently -110.