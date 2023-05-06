Latest odds for 2023 Kentucky Derby

A wild leadup to the 2023 Kentucky Derby has seen a whopping five horses fall by the wayside already, and with two late scratches we’ll have just 18 horses going from the starting gate today.

The race is for three-year-old horses, with a total prize pool of $3 million, making it the richest prize outside of the Breeder’s Cup in American thoroughbred racing. All horses had to qualify via the Road to the Kentucky Derby points system, but the top two horses in that list of Forte and Practical Move both won’t make it to the starting gate due to injury.

The field is now as wide open as we’ve seen in the Derby, with no horse going off at better than 9-2 as of noon ET on race day.

Here are the opening odds, followed by the latest track odds, from Churchill Downs ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Derby (as of Saturday afternoon at 12:00 p.m.):