Latest odds for 2023 Kentucky Derby

We take a look at how the prices are as of now on the day before the Run for the Roses in Louisville.

By Collin Sherwin
Angel of Empire during the morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A wild leadup to the 2023 Kentucky Derby has seen a whopping five horses fall by the wayside already, and with two late scratches we’ll have just 18 horses going from the starting gate today.

The race is for three-year-old horses, with a total prize pool of $3 million, making it the richest prize outside of the Breeder’s Cup in American thoroughbred racing. All horses had to qualify via the Road to the Kentucky Derby points system, but the top two horses in that list of Forte and Practical Move both won’t make it to the starting gate due to injury.

The field is now as wide open as we’ve seen in the Derby, with no horse going off at better than 9-2 as of noon ET on race day.

Here are the opening odds, followed by the latest track odds, from Churchill Downs ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Derby (as of Saturday afternoon at 12:00 p.m.):

2023 Kentucky Derby Latest Odds

Post Position Horse Trainer Jockey Current Odds Morning Line Odds
1 Hit Show Brad Cox Manny Franco 26-1 30-1
2 Verifying Brad Cox Tyler Gaffalione 16-1 15-1
3 Two Phil’s Larry Rivelli Jareth Loveberry 8-1 12-1
4 Confidence Game Keith Desormeaux James Graham 17-1 20-1
5 Tapit Trice Todd Pletcher Luis Saez 9-2 5-1
6 Kingsbarns Todd Pletcher Jose Ortiz 10-1 12-1
7 Reincarnate Tim Yakteen John Velazquez 13-1 50-1
8 Mage Gustavo Delgado Javier Castellano 17-1 15-1
9 Disarm Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario 24-1 30-1
10 Jace’s Road Brad Cox Florent Geroux 33-1 50-1
11 Sun Thunder Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez Jr. 30-1 50-1
12 Angel of Empire Brad Cox Flavien Prat 9-2 8-1
13 Raise Cain Ben Colebrook Gerardo Corrales 30-1 50-1
14 Derma Sotogake Hidetaka Otonashi Christophe Lemaire 7-1 10-1
15 Rocket Can Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 27-1 30-1
16 Cyclone Mischief Dale Romans Irad Ortiz Jr. 31-1 30-1
17 Mandarin Hero Terunobu Fujita Kazushi Kimura 21-1 20-1
18 King Russell Ron Moquett Rafael Bejarano 32-1 50-1
Scratch Practical Move Tim Yakteen Ramon Vazquez 10-1
Scratch Lord Miles Saffie Joseph Jr. Paco Lopez 30-1
Scratch Continuar Yoshito Yahagi Ryusei Sakai 50-1
Scratch Skinner John Shirreffs Juan Hernandez 20-1
Scratch Forte Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz Jr. 3-1

