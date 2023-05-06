 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch the full race video of Mage’s win in 2023 Kentucky Derby

Mage came from behind to win the 149th Kentucky Derby. Watch the video here.

By DKNation Staff
149th Kentucky Derby Photo by Sam Mallon/Getty Images

The 149th Kentucky Derby came down to the very end when Mage won in the horse's fourth-career race.

Jockey Javier Castellano led the No. 8 Mage, who entered the race with 15-1 odds, and came from behind to defeat Two Phil’s, Angel of Empire and Disarm for its second-career win.

Watch Mage’s historic 2023 Kentucky Derby victory below.

It was the 16th mount in the Derby for Castellano, and with a time of 2:01:57, it shows the quality of the horse in what was still a challenging field despite the five scratches from the original field.

Trained by Gustavo Delgado, Mage last finished second in the Florida Derby, losing by only one length.

Mage emerged victorious after the top two favorites to win the Kentucky Derby — Forte and Skinner — dropped out prior to the race.

The next race in the Triple Crown will be the Preakness, which will be held on May 20, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

More From DraftKings Nation