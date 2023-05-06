Mage wins 2023 Kentucky Derby

A wild finish after a Kentucky Derby with a flying pace sees Mage with Javier Castellano aboard and trained by Gustavo Delgado take home the 149th edition of the Run for the Roses.

It was the 16th mount in the Derby for Castellano, and with a time of 2:01:57 it shows the quality of the horse in what was still a challenging field despite the five scratches from the original field.

It was an impressive close down the back stretch for the horse with by far the biggest ownership group in the field. OGMA Investments, Ramiro Restrepo, Sterling Racing, and CMNWLTH represent over 380 fractional ownership shares, and they all celebrate a horse that was breathtaking in mowing down Two Phil’s and then holding off the well-regarded Angel of Empire down the final stretch.

2023 Kentucky Derby winners and payouts

8: Mage

$32.42, $14.58, $9.08

3: Two Phil’s

$10.44, $6.52

14: Angel of Empire

$4.70

$1 Exacta 8-3 $165.22

$.50 Trifecta 8-3-14 $491.18

$1 Superfecta 8-3-14-11 $15643.65

$1 Superhighfive 8-3-14-11-1 $194,923.09

$1 Daily Double 5-8 $58.02

$.50 Pick 3 7-5-8 $40.63