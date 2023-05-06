 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of horse, jockey, trainer matchups for the 2023 Kentucky Derby

The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports is here. Check out all the connections to every horse here.

By DKNation Staff
Spectators look on as horses are walked in the paddock during an undercard race before the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2023 Run for the Roses is here, with 18 horses headed to the starting gate for the 149th Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday.

The Derby is the biggest event in American thoroughbred racing, with three-year-old horses running in the first jewel of the Triple Crown. Just earning a spot in the field can often be a massive accomplishment for any horse owner, trainer, or jockey, with a win guaranteeing immortality in the annals of the sport.

While you’ll often see many of the same top trainers and jockeys, the owners can vary widely and from across the world. Whether an owner or syndicate purchased a foal near birth at sale, or acquired it later seeing a potential future path to success, those with their name on the paperwork will receive the gold trophy for a Kentucky Derby victory given to the owner in the Winner’s Circle following the race.

Full list of every owner, trainer, and jockey for 2023 Kentucky Derby

2023 Kentucky Derby Connections

Program Number Post Position Horse Owner Trainer Jockey Morning Line Odds
1 1 Hit Show Gary and Mary West Brad Cox Manny Franco 30-1
2 2 Verifying Westerberg, Susan Magnier, Jonathan Poulin, Derrick Smith, and Michael Tabor Brad Cox Tyler Gaffalione 15-1
3 3 Two Phil’s Patricia's Hope and Phillip Sagan Larry Rivelli Jareth Loveberry 12-1
4 4 Confidence Game Don't Tell My Wife Stables and Ocean Reef Racing Keith Desormeaux James Graham 20-1
5 5 Tapit Trice Whisper Hill Farm and Gainesway Stable Todd Pletcher Luis Saez 5-1
6 6 Kingsbarns Spendthrift Farm Todd Pletcher Jose Ortiz 12-1
7 7 Reincarnate SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Stonestreet Stables, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, and Catherine Donovan Tim Yakteen John Velazquez 50-1
8 8 Mage OGMA Investments, Ramiro Restrepo, Sterling Racing, and CMNWLTH Gustavo Delgado Javier Castellano 15-1
11 9 Disarm Winchell Thoroughbreds Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario 30-1
12 10 Jace’s Road West Point Thoroughbreds and Albaugh Family Stables Brad Cox Florent Geroux 50-1
13 11 Sun Thunder R.T Racing Stable and Cypress Creek Equine Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez Jr. 50-1
14 12 Angel of Empire Albaugh Family Stables Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8-1
16 13 Raise Cain Andrew and Rania Warren Ben Colebrook Gerardo Corrales 50-1
17 14 Derma Sotogake Hiroyuki Asanuma Hidetaka Otonashi Christophe Lemaire 10-1
18 15 Rocket Can Frank Fletcher Racing Operations Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 30-1
21 16 Cyclone Mischief Albaugh Family Stables LLC and Castleton Lyon Dale Romans Irad Ortiz Jr. 30-1
22 17 Mandarin Hero Hiroaki Arai Terunobu Fujita Kazushi Kimura 20-1
23 18 King Russell Brereton Jones and Naber Racing Ron Moquett Rafael Bejarano 50-1

