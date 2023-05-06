Full list of horse, jockey, trainer matchups for the 2023 Kentucky Derby

The 2023 Run for the Roses is here, with 18 horses headed to the starting gate for the 149th Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday.
The Derby is the biggest event in American thoroughbred racing, with three-year-old horses running in the first jewel of the Triple Crown. Just earning a spot in the field can often be a massive accomplishment for any horse owner, trainer, or jockey, with a win guaranteeing immortality in the annals of the sport.
While you’ll often see many of the same top trainers and jockeys, the owners can vary widely and from across the world. Whether an owner or syndicate purchased a foal near birth at sale, or acquired it later seeing a potential future path to success, those with their name on the paperwork will receive the gold trophy for a Kentucky Derby victory given to the owner in the Winner’s Circle following the race.
Full list of every owner, trainer, and jockey for 2023 Kentucky Derby
2023 Kentucky Derby Connections
|Program Number
|Post Position
|Horse
|Owner
|Trainer
|Jockey
|Morning Line Odds
|1
|1
|Hit Show
|Gary and Mary West
|Brad Cox
|Manny Franco
|30-1
|2
|2
|Verifying
|Westerberg, Susan Magnier, Jonathan Poulin, Derrick Smith, and Michael Tabor
|Brad Cox
|Tyler Gaffalione
|15-1
|3
|3
|Two Phil’s
|Patricia's Hope and Phillip Sagan
|Larry Rivelli
|Jareth Loveberry
|12-1
|4
|4
|Confidence Game
|Don't Tell My Wife Stables and Ocean Reef Racing
|Keith Desormeaux
|James Graham
|20-1
|5
|5
|Tapit Trice
|Whisper Hill Farm and Gainesway Stable
|Todd Pletcher
|Luis Saez
|5-1
|6
|6
|Kingsbarns
|Spendthrift Farm
|Todd Pletcher
|Jose Ortiz
|12-1
|7
|7
|Reincarnate
|SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Stonestreet Stables, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, and Catherine Donovan
|Tim Yakteen
|John Velazquez
|50-1
|8
|8
|Mage
|OGMA Investments, Ramiro Restrepo, Sterling Racing, and CMNWLTH
|Gustavo Delgado
|Javier Castellano
|15-1
|11
|9
|Disarm
|Winchell Thoroughbreds
|Steve Asmussen
|Joel Rosario
|30-1
|12
|10
|Jace’s Road
|West Point Thoroughbreds and Albaugh Family Stables
|Brad Cox
|Florent Geroux
|50-1
|13
|11
|Sun Thunder
|R.T Racing Stable and Cypress Creek Equine
|Kenny McPeek
|Brian Hernandez Jr.
|50-1
|14
|12
|Angel of Empire
|Albaugh Family Stables
|Brad Cox
|Flavien Prat
|8-1
|16
|13
|Raise Cain
|Andrew and Rania Warren
|Ben Colebrook
|Gerardo Corrales
|50-1
|17
|14
|Derma Sotogake
|Hiroyuki Asanuma
|Hidetaka Otonashi
|Christophe Lemaire
|10-1
|18
|15
|Rocket Can
|Frank Fletcher Racing Operations
|Bill Mott
|Junior Alvarado
|30-1
|21
|16
|Cyclone Mischief
|Albaugh Family Stables LLC and Castleton Lyon
|Dale Romans
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|30-1
|22
|17
|Mandarin Hero
|Hiroaki Arai
|Terunobu Fujita
|Kazushi Kimura
|20-1
|23
|18
|King Russell
|Brereton Jones and Naber Racing
|Ron Moquett
|Rafael Bejarano
|50-1