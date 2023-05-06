What time Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder starts, when main card begins

Mexico City will play host to one of the most popular fighters in the nation’s history. Canelo Alvarez will put his undisputed super middleweight championship on the line against John Ryder. The fight will take place at Estadio Akron in Zapopan and air as a DAZN PPV event.

Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder: What time main card starts, what time main event starts costs

The day starts with preliminary bouts airing at 6 p.m. ET. DAZN will air the prelims on their basic streaming option ahead of the PPV main card. There will likely be fights earlier than the 6 p.m. start time, but they will effectively be dark fights.

The main card gets started at 8 p.m. ET. That card consists of four fights, including the Canelo bout. The three fights prior should wrap up at or before 11 p.m. Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder should start making their way to the ring fairly early in the 11 p.m. hour.

Fighter history

Canelo Alvarez comes into the fight with a 58-2-2 record and holding the undisputed super middleweight championship. He last fought in September, beating Gennady Golovkin via unanimous decision to retain his title. Prior to that, he suffered his second career loss when Dmitry Bivol claimed a unanimous decision to successfully defend his WBA light heavyweight title.

John Ryder is 32-5 coming into the biggest fight of his career. He’s won four straight bouts, including a stoppage against Zach Parker who retired after five rounds last November. Ryder claimed the WBO’s interim super middleweight title with that win. His biggest bout prior to this one was a unanimous decision loss to Callum Smith in a bid for the WBA and The Ring super middleweight titles.

Fight odds

Canelo is a -1600 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Ryder is +800. Total rounds is installed at 8.5 for the 12-round bout and the over and under are equally priced. The favored fight outcome is a Canelo knockout at -350. A Canelo decision is +320, a Ryder decision win is +1400 and a Ryder stoppage is +1800.

Full Card for Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder

Main card

Main event : Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, for Alvarez’s super middleweight undisputed championship

: Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, for Alvarez’s super middleweight undisputed championship Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Ronal Batista, 12 rounds, for Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweights

Preliminary card