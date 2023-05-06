 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Oilers vs. Golden Knights in Game 2 of second round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

We go over the streaming options for Oilers-Golden Knights in Game 2 of second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Connor McDavid #97, Leon Draisaitl #29 and Evan Bouchard #2 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate after McDavid assisted Draisaitl on his second goal of the third period, his fourth goal of the game, against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game One of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

TNT will host Saturday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Only the Oilers could find a way to lose a game in which Leon Draisaitl scores four goals. That’s exactly the case in Game 1 of the second round. The Oilers lost 6-4 to the Golden Knights to drop behind in the best-of-7 series. It was a rough day for Stuart Skinner, who allowed five goals on 33 shots. Vegas’ top line with Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel accounted for three goals. Barbashev isn’t a stranger to playoff heroics having won the Cup with the Blues in 2019.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Oilers vs. Golden Knights live stream

Date: Friday, May 5
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

