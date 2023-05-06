How to watch Oilers vs. Golden Knights in Game 2 of second round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TNT will host Saturday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Only the Oilers could find a way to lose a game in which Leon Draisaitl scores four goals. That’s exactly the case in Game 1 of the second round. The Oilers lost 6-4 to the Golden Knights to drop behind in the best-of-7 series. It was a rough day for Stuart Skinner, who allowed five goals on 33 shots. Vegas’ top line with Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel accounted for three goals. Barbashev isn’t a stranger to playoff heroics having won the Cup with the Blues in 2019.

If you aren't around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App.