Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Heat Game 3 on Saturday

With the series tied 1-1, the Eastern Conference semifinals between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat shifts to the Kaseya Center in Miami on Saturday, May 6 for Game 3. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson is reportedly playing through soreness but is off the injury report heading into Saturday afternoon’s matchup. Julius Randle returned from an ankle sprain in Game 2 and all indications are that he will be out there for Game 3. As for Miami, Jimmy Butler has been vocal about his intentions to play on Saturday despite currently being listed as questionable.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Heat are 4-point favorites and -170 on the moneyline, with the point total set at 209. The Knicks are +145 moneyline underdogs.

Knicks vs. Heat, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -4

Miami made both of the first two games tightly-contested affairs and very nearly walked away from Madison Square Garden with a 2-0 lead, despite not having Butler for the second contest. With the leading scorer (35.5 PPG in the playoffs) back in the fold, the real X-factor will be whether the tandem of Brunson and Randle will be enough to match the scoring output of the Heat.

Miami averaged 120 points per game in their two home games in the opening round with an averaging scoring margin of +19, so I like their chances of going up 2-1 while covering the spread.

Over/Under: Under 209

The Knicks averaged just 99 points per game when on the road in their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they effectively rode their defense to eliminate the Cavs in five games. Can they do the same against a Heat team led by “playoff Jimmy Butler”? All five games of New York’s first-round series finished under the total and unless the Knicks go on an offensive barrage in Game 3, I think their lack of a scoring punch results in a lower-scoring affair. Take the under Saturday.