Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday’s NBA playoff games

We’ve got two Game 3s Saturday in the 2023 NBA playoffs, with Knicks-Heat getting things started in the afternoon before Warriors-Lakers tips off in primetime. Here’s a look at our favorite player props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kyle Lowry over 1.5 3-pointers vs. Knicks (-140)

Even with Jimmy Butler set to return, the Heat know they need scoring from other sources to remain competitive in the playoffs. Lowry is the natural pick to step up into a bigger role, and he should get more playing time as the series goes on. The veteran guard has gone over this line in just three games this postseason, but should see enough volume to have a shot at hitting this number at home.

Anthony Davis over 14.5 rebounds vs. Warriors (+100)

Davis was pedestrian by his standards in Game 2, posting just 11 points and seven rebounds in a blowout loss. The big man will want to get right at home, where he has averaged 14 rebounds per game in the playoffs. Davis has gone over this mark three times in the postseason, with one under coming at 14 boards. At plus money, this is a nice opportunity for a player primed to bounce back in Game 3.

Klay Thompson under 22.5 points vs. Lakers (-105)

Thompson was electric in Game 2, going for 30 points behind eight made triples. He’s actually gone under this line five times in the playoffs, and you can bet the Lakers are going to show him more respect after his monster night. Look for LA to contain Thompson more Saturday evening. Although primetime games tend to be a spot where the shooting guard goes off, there should be some negative regression here for Thompson.