NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday’s NBA playoff games

The NBA playoffs continue on Saturday with Game 3 of the Knicks-Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals and Game 3 of the Lakers-Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals. There are plenty of strong role players who can fill in as good DFS value adds. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers, $4,400

Hachimura could come in at an absolute steal here, but he does hav some risk. He has been a force for the Lakers in this year’s playoffs — in some games. In this series, he had an off day in Game 1 but put up 21 points and five rebounds in Game 2. Against the Grizzlies, he led the team in points with 29 one game, but had just six in the final game of the series. Cross your fingers that he gets going here, because this could be a bargain.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat, $4,100

Robinson might not be a sure thing, but with Jimmy Butler still potentially limited from his injury and both Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo out for the rest of the playoffs, he has been seeing some solid minutes. In his latest game, he had nine points and four rebounds, and had a 14-point and a 20-point game in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks. If the three-point shot starts to fall, Robinson will deliver a great fantasy showing.

Donte DiVincenzo, Golden State Warriors, $3,400

DiVincenzo has been fairly solid on the boards during this year’s playoffs, adding 20 rebounds in the first round series and seven in the first two games of this series. He’ll put up a few points here and there, but you’re really adding him to your lineup as a rebounding specialist in this case. If he makes a few triples, he’ll be well worth this price.