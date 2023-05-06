How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 3 on TV and via live stream

The Western Conference semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers shifts to Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, May 6 for Game 3. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Golden State evened the series with an emphatic 127-120 win over the Lakers in Game 2, and victory was achieved in classic Warriors fashion. Klay Thompson (30 points) led the team in scoring en route to shooting an absurd 8-11 mark from deep, while Stephen Curry (20 point, 12 assists) proved to be more of a playmaker in response to the Lakers’ double teams.

The challenge ahead, once again, is to get at least one win away from Chase Center as a means of reclaiming homecourt advantage. While the Warriors were a pedestrian 11-30 on the road during the regular season, they are coming off back-to-back road wins against the Sacramento Kings in the opening round.

If the Lakers hope to bounce back and take a 2-1 series lead at home, the winning formula is simple: Anthony Davis has to be dominant. Los Angeles stole Game 1 behind Davis’ 30 points and 20 rebounds, and then effectively fell back down to Earth in Game 2 with Davis finishing with 11 points and a -22 plus/minus. If the Lakers want to win in Game 3 and effectively this series, they will need Davis to play at a superstar level.