How to watch Knicks vs. Heat Game 3 on TV and via live stream

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat is set for Saturday, May 6 from the Kaseya Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. After splitting the first two games in New York, all eyes will be on the impending return of Jimmy Butler as each team looks to take a decisive 2-1 series lead.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Knicks rebounded well with a 111-105 in Game 2 to even the series, but a tall task awaits them in looking to reclaim homecourt advantage. As the series heads to South Beach, all eyes will be on whether the duo of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle shoulder the scoring load, in particular the latter. Randle returned from a sprained ankle in Game 2 and played well (25 points, 8-18 FG), but winning on the road presents a different challenge. New York proved efficient on the road in the regular season, going 24-17 away from its home floor.

The Heat did what they needed to do by stealing Game 1 and nearly went up 2-0, but reinforcements are well on the way for this homestand. All indications are that Butler will return for Game 3 after rolling his ankle in the series opener, which provides a huge boon for Miami’s offense. Butler finished with 25 points in the Heat’s Game 1 win and so far this postseason, he leads all players with an average of 35.5 points per game.