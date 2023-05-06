What is the next race in the 2023 Triple Crown?

The 2023 Triple Crown rolls on just two weekends after the Kentucky Derby, as the best three-year-old horses head to Baltimore for the Preakness Stakes from Pimlico Race Course.

The 148th running of the Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday, May 20 with a post time of 6:50 p.m ET. Unlike the Road to the Kentucky Derby, there is no qualifying points race to make the field.

NBC will begin coverage of the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans at 4:30 p.m., and the 9.5-furlong race is exactly 330 feet short of what the horses run at Churchill Downs. It’s the shortest of the three Triple Crown races, as the Belmont Stakes is a punishing 1.5 miles, or 12 furlongs.

Last year’s Kentucky Derby champion Rich Strike made history on the first Saturday in May as an 80-1 shot winner that was only an alternate to make the field. But “Richie” chose to skip the Preakness, taking away any chance of a Triple Crown just days after the Run for the Roses.

Horse racing fans will be hoping the winner of the 2023 Kentucky Derby chooses to make the trip to Pimlico in two weeks and keep the dream of a 14th Triple Crown winner alive.