MLB lineups for Saturday, May 6: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

It’s a full 15-game Saturday across MLB, with games running from 2:15 p.m. ET to 9:40 p.m. ET — which means plenty of time for fantasy baseball managers to monitor their lineups. Our daily lineup report will keep you up to date on everything you need to know about who’s in and who’s out.

MLB starting lineups: Saturday, May 6th

Zack McKinstry will lead off and start at second while Nick Maton plays third and Akil Baddoo gets a start in left.

#Tigers lineup today at St. Louis Cardinals:



Zach McKinstry (2B)

Riley Greene (CF)

Javier Báez (DH)

Nick Maton (3B)

Spencer Torkelson (1B)

Akil Baddoo (LF)

Matt Vierling (RF)

Eric Haase (C)

Zack Short (SS)



Spencer Turnbull (RHP) — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) May 6, 2023

Willson Contreras will DH again as Andrew Knizner catches and Dylan Carlson starts in center with Tyler O’Neill on the DL. Paul DeJong gets the start at short as Tommy Edman sits.

Here is the #STLCards lineup for today’s game against the Detroit Tigers.



Curiously, Andrew Knizner is back in the lineup to catch RHP Adam Wainwright. Willson Contreras, who injured his left ankle on Friday, is at DH a second straight night. pic.twitter.com/Jhnlee0pXA — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) May 6, 2023

Jazz Chisholm remains sixth in the order with another lefty on the mound while Jon Berti leads off and plays short. Luis Arraez serves as the DH and Xavier Edwards makes his first start at second base.

Here’s the #Marlins lineup. Xavier Edwards gets his first start at second base. Luis Arraez gets a DH day. Soler in right. pic.twitter.com/2nIBaEP8qF — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) May 6, 2023

Matt Mervis gets another start at first base while Nick Madrigal spells Patrick Wisdom at third and Trey Mancini serves as the DH.

#Cubs lineup vs #Marlins 5/6 (1:20 CT): Hoerner 2B, Swanson SS, Happ LF, Suzuki RF, Bellinger CF, Mancini DH, Mervis 1B, Madrigal 3B, Barnhart C (Smyly P) — Al Yellon (@bleedcubbieblue) May 6, 2023

Randal Grichuk will start in left and bat second as Jurickson Profar sits while Harold Castro plays second and Brenton Doyle starts in center.

No Jeff McNeil against a lefty, while Eduardo Escobar fills in at second with Brett Baty at third and Francisco Alvarez behind the plate. Tommy Pham will start in left while Mark Canha sits with Pete Alonso serving as the DH.

Mets Game 34 of 162, vs. COL

Saturday, May 6, 4:10 p.m.

LHP Austin Gomber (2-4, 7.57)



Nimmo CF

Marte RF

Lindor SS

Alonso DH

Pham LF

Baty 3B

Canha 1B

Escobar 2B

Álvarez C

-

Megill RHP (3-1, 4.11) — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 6, 2023

