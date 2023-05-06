MLB lineups for Saturday, May 6: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

It’s a full 15-game Saturday across MLB, with games running from 2:15 p.m. ET to 9:40 p.m. ET — which means plenty of time for fantasy baseball managers to monitor their lineups. Our daily lineup report will keep you up to date on everything you need to know about who’s in and who’s out.
MLB starting lineups: Saturday, May 6th
Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m. ET
Zack McKinstry will lead off and start at second while Nick Maton plays third and Akil Baddoo gets a start in left.
#Tigers lineup today at St. Louis Cardinals:— Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) May 6, 2023
Zach McKinstry (2B)
Riley Greene (CF)
Javier Báez (DH)
Nick Maton (3B)
Spencer Torkelson (1B)
Akil Baddoo (LF)
Matt Vierling (RF)
Eric Haase (C)
Zack Short (SS)
Spencer Turnbull (RHP)
Willson Contreras will DH again as Andrew Knizner catches and Dylan Carlson starts in center with Tyler O’Neill on the DL. Paul DeJong gets the start at short as Tommy Edman sits.
Here is the #STLCards lineup for today’s game against the Detroit Tigers.— John Denton (@JohnDenton555) May 6, 2023
Curiously, Andrew Knizner is back in the lineup to catch RHP Adam Wainwright. Willson Contreras, who injured his left ankle on Friday, is at DH a second straight night. pic.twitter.com/Jhnlee0pXA
Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET
Jazz Chisholm remains sixth in the order with another lefty on the mound while Jon Berti leads off and plays short. Luis Arraez serves as the DH and Xavier Edwards makes his first start at second base.
Here’s the #Marlins lineup. Xavier Edwards gets his first start at second base. Luis Arraez gets a DH day. Soler in right. pic.twitter.com/2nIBaEP8qF— Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) May 6, 2023
Matt Mervis gets another start at first base while Nick Madrigal spells Patrick Wisdom at third and Trey Mancini serves as the DH.
#Cubs lineup vs #Marlins 5/6 (1:20 CT): Hoerner 2B, Swanson SS, Happ LF, Suzuki RF, Bellinger CF, Mancini DH, Mervis 1B, Madrigal 3B, Barnhart C (Smyly P)— Al Yellon (@bleedcubbieblue) May 6, 2023
Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets, 4:10 p.m. ET
Randal Grichuk will start in left and bat second as Jurickson Profar sits while Harold Castro plays second and Brenton Doyle starts in center.
#Rockies lineup vs. #Mets pic.twitter.com/sitoWhlTZU— Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) May 6, 2023
No Jeff McNeil against a lefty, while Eduardo Escobar fills in at second with Brett Baty at third and Francisco Alvarez behind the plate. Tommy Pham will start in left while Mark Canha sits with Pete Alonso serving as the DH.
Mets Game 34 of 162, vs. COL— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 6, 2023
Saturday, May 6, 4:10 p.m.
LHP Austin Gomber (2-4, 7.57)
Nimmo CF
Marte RF
Lindor SS
Alonso DH
Pham LF
Baty 3B
Canha 1B
Escobar 2B
Álvarez C
-
Megill RHP (3-1, 4.11)
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 4:10 p.m. ET
TBA
Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET
TBA
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m. ET
TBA
Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m. ET
TBA
Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 7:15 p.m. ET
TBA
Baltimore Orioles vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:15 p.m. ET
TBA
Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants, 7:15 p.m. ET
TBA
Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m. ET
TBA
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres, 8:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:07 p.m. ET
TBA
Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners, 9:40 p.m. ET
TBA