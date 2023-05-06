 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB lineups for Saturday, May 6: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Saturday, May 6th.

By Chris Landers Updated
Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies bats against the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park on May 5, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It’s a full 15-game Saturday across MLB, with games running from 2:15 p.m. ET to 9:40 p.m. ET — which means plenty of time for fantasy baseball managers to monitor their lineups. Our daily lineup report will keep you up to date on everything you need to know about who’s in and who’s out.

MLB starting lineups: Saturday, May 6th

Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m. ET

Zack McKinstry will lead off and start at second while Nick Maton plays third and Akil Baddoo gets a start in left.

Willson Contreras will DH again as Andrew Knizner catches and Dylan Carlson starts in center with Tyler O’Neill on the DL. Paul DeJong gets the start at short as Tommy Edman sits.

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET

Jazz Chisholm remains sixth in the order with another lefty on the mound while Jon Berti leads off and plays short. Luis Arraez serves as the DH and Xavier Edwards makes his first start at second base.

Matt Mervis gets another start at first base while Nick Madrigal spells Patrick Wisdom at third and Trey Mancini serves as the DH.

Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets, 4:10 p.m. ET

Randal Grichuk will start in left and bat second as Jurickson Profar sits while Harold Castro plays second and Brenton Doyle starts in center.

No Jeff McNeil against a lefty, while Eduardo Escobar fills in at second with Brett Baty at third and Francisco Alvarez behind the plate. Tommy Pham will start in left while Mark Canha sits with Pete Alonso serving as the DH.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 4:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m. ET

TBA

Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 7:15 p.m. ET

TBA

Baltimore Orioles vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:15 p.m. ET

TBA

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants, 7:15 p.m. ET

TBA

Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres, 8:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:07 p.m. ET

TBA

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

More From DraftKings Nation