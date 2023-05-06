Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, May 6

Well, this is a weird one. Despite a full 15-game MLB slate, Saturday gives us quite possibly the sketchiest pitching situation to date — with 16 starters (over half the league!) landing in the “do not start” portion of our daily starting pitcher rankings. It’s a bit of a wasteland out there, but we’re here to help you and your fantasy baseball teams navigate it — and maybe even profit from it — with a full ranking along with streaming recommendations.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, May 6

Pitchers to stream

Logan Allen, Cleveland Guardians — If you’re not on board the Allen bandwagon yet, get in before it’s too late. That’s now 16 Ks across 11 innings in his first two career starts, as his four-seam fastball will clearly play just fine in the Majors. The Minnesota Twins are still hitting below their station right now — basically everybody but Byron Buxton has yet to get going — and Allen should be more than good enough to pay dividends again.

Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals — Singer’s been hit hard so far this year, but the sinkerballer is still capable of producing in the right matchup — see his six innings of one-run ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks a couple starts ago. At home against the Oakland Athletics is about as good as you can ask for, and while he’s pretty much a known quantity at this point, he should still be able to give you at least five innings and a good shot at a win.

MacKenzie Gore, Washington Nationals — Gore came crashing back to Earth a bit last time out against the Chicago Cubs, but that was a tough matchup, and it shouldn’t talk you out of the top prospect entirely — he still his strikeout stuff as long as he’s keeping his curveball buried against right-handers. The Diamondbacks have struggled a bit against left-handed pitching, and Gore has as much K upside as anyone on the slate not named Spencer Strider.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Saturday, May 6.