Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, May 6

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Saturday, May 6th.

By Chris Landers
Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves in action against the New York Mets in game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on May 01, 2023 in New York City. The Braves defeated the Mets 9-8. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Well, this is a weird one. Despite a full 15-game MLB slate, Saturday gives us quite possibly the sketchiest pitching situation to date — with 16 starters (over half the league!) landing in the “do not start” portion of our daily starting pitcher rankings. It’s a bit of a wasteland out there, but we’re here to help you and your fantasy baseball teams navigate it — and maybe even profit from it — with a full ranking along with streaming recommendations.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, May 6

Pitchers to stream

Logan Allen, Cleveland Guardians — If you’re not on board the Allen bandwagon yet, get in before it’s too late. That’s now 16 Ks across 11 innings in his first two career starts, as his four-seam fastball will clearly play just fine in the Majors. The Minnesota Twins are still hitting below their station right now — basically everybody but Byron Buxton has yet to get going — and Allen should be more than good enough to pay dividends again.

Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals — Singer’s been hit hard so far this year, but the sinkerballer is still capable of producing in the right matchup — see his six innings of one-run ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks a couple starts ago. At home against the Oakland Athletics is about as good as you can ask for, and while he’s pretty much a known quantity at this point, he should still be able to give you at least five innings and a good shot at a win.

MacKenzie Gore, Washington Nationals — Gore came crashing back to Earth a bit last time out against the Chicago Cubs, but that was a tough matchup, and it shouldn’t talk you out of the top prospect entirely — he still his strikeout stuff as long as he’s keeping his curveball buried against right-handers. The Diamondbacks have struggled a bit against left-handed pitching, and Gore has as much K upside as anyone on the slate not named Spencer Strider.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Saturday, May 6.

Starting pitcher rankings 5/6

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Spencer Strider vs. Orioles
2 Sonny Gray @ Guardians
3 Logan Allen vs. Twins
4 Drew Rasmussen vs. Yankees
5 Drew Smyly vs. Marlins
Strong plays
6 Dustin May @ Padres
7 Alex Cobb vs. Brewers
8 Nick Lodolo vs. White Sox
9 Nathan Eovaldi @ Angels
10 Tylor Megill vs. Rockies
Questionable
11 Blake Snell vs. Dodgers
12 Brady Singer vs. Athletics
13 MacKenzie Gore @ Diamondbacks
14 Reid Detmers vs. Rangers
Don't do it
15 Johan Oviedo vs. Blue Jays
16 Jose Berrios @ Pirates
17 Domingo German @ Rays
18 Mike Clevinger @ Reds
19 Colin Rea @ Giants
20 Spencer Turnbull @ Cardinals
21 Adam Wainwright vs. Tigers
22 JP France @ Mariners
23 Marco Gonzales vs. Astros
24 Bailey Falter vs. Red Sox
25 Kyle Bradish @ Braves
26 Ken Waldichuk @ Royals
27 Corey Kluber @ Phillies
28 Austin Gomber @ Mets
29 Bryan Hoeing @ Cubs
30 Tommy Henry vs. Nationals

