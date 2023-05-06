Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, May 6

Well, this is a weird one. Despite a full 15-game MLB slate, Saturday gives us quite possibly the sketchiest pitching situation to date — with 16 starters (over half the league!) landing in the “do not start” portion of our daily starting pitcher rankings. It’s a bit of a wasteland out there, but we’re here to help you and your fantasy baseball teams navigate it — and maybe even profit from it — with a full ranking along with streaming recommendations.
Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, May 6
Pitchers to stream
Logan Allen, Cleveland Guardians — If you’re not on board the Allen bandwagon yet, get in before it’s too late. That’s now 16 Ks across 11 innings in his first two career starts, as his four-seam fastball will clearly play just fine in the Majors. The Minnesota Twins are still hitting below their station right now — basically everybody but Byron Buxton has yet to get going — and Allen should be more than good enough to pay dividends again.
Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals — Singer’s been hit hard so far this year, but the sinkerballer is still capable of producing in the right matchup — see his six innings of one-run ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks a couple starts ago. At home against the Oakland Athletics is about as good as you can ask for, and while he’s pretty much a known quantity at this point, he should still be able to give you at least five innings and a good shot at a win.
MacKenzie Gore, Washington Nationals — Gore came crashing back to Earth a bit last time out against the Chicago Cubs, but that was a tough matchup, and it shouldn’t talk you out of the top prospect entirely — he still his strikeout stuff as long as he’s keeping his curveball buried against right-handers. The Diamondbacks have struggled a bit against left-handed pitching, and Gore has as much K upside as anyone on the slate not named Spencer Strider.
And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Saturday, May 6.
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Matchup
|Must-start
|1
|Spencer Strider
|vs. Orioles
|2
|Sonny Gray
|@ Guardians
|3
|Logan Allen
|vs. Twins
|4
|Drew Rasmussen
|vs. Yankees
|5
|Drew Smyly
|vs. Marlins
|Strong plays
|6
|Dustin May
|@ Padres
|7
|Alex Cobb
|vs. Brewers
|8
|Nick Lodolo
|vs. White Sox
|9
|Nathan Eovaldi
|@ Angels
|10
|Tylor Megill
|vs. Rockies
|Questionable
|11
|Blake Snell
|vs. Dodgers
|12
|Brady Singer
|vs. Athletics
|13
|MacKenzie Gore
|@ Diamondbacks
|14
|Reid Detmers
|vs. Rangers
|Don't do it
|15
|Johan Oviedo
|vs. Blue Jays
|16
|Jose Berrios
|@ Pirates
|17
|Domingo German
|@ Rays
|18
|Mike Clevinger
|@ Reds
|19
|Colin Rea
|@ Giants
|20
|Spencer Turnbull
|@ Cardinals
|21
|Adam Wainwright
|vs. Tigers
|22
|JP France
|@ Mariners
|23
|Marco Gonzales
|vs. Astros
|24
|Bailey Falter
|vs. Red Sox
|25
|Kyle Bradish
|@ Braves
|26
|Ken Waldichuk
|@ Royals
|27
|Corey Kluber
|@ Phillies
|28
|Austin Gomber
|@ Mets
|29
|Bryan Hoeing
|@ Cubs
|30
|Tommy Henry
|vs. Nationals